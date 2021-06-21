News 

Weekly car show on Wednesdays at the Chilcoot Frosty

Lauren

The Chilcoot Frosty now presents a fun evening of cars, cars, and more cars every Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Organizers invite community members to “bring their favorite old-timer out to see what everyone else has done” and is free to the public. The weekly show is a family event for youngster and “oldsters” alike, and is held in the parking lot of the Chilcoot Frosty, with trophies every week for the best of the day. Categories are open to everything from classic cars and hot rods to rat rods and rebuilds.

Related Posts

Mohawk Valley Cornhole Championships coming on July 3

Lauren

Sierra Mountain Properties presents the Mohawk Valley Cornhole Championships, to be held Saturday, July 3 at 2500 Hwy. 89 in…

Expect delays on SR- 36 between A-13 and Chester

Lauren

The Susanville California Highway Patrol has released a traffic alert as of 10:00 a.m. warning of 15 to 20 minute…

Town Hall Theatre announces new protocols; seeks public’s support

Editor

The Town Hall Theatre has modified its operating protocols following the release of new state guidelines. Face Covering Guidelines: Fully…

PSREC holds 2021 photo contest

Lauren

PSREC distributes more than 7,000 copies of Ruralite each month to members in Plumas, Sierra, Lassen and Washoe counties! Wouldn’t…

Brian Dahle visits Susanville; offers little hope for saving CCC

Lauren

By Sam Williams at Lassen News California District 1 State Senator Brian Dahle visited Susanville Wednesday, June 16 and met…

PCSO releases statement about Portola Fire

Lauren

Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has released this statement: On June 18, 2021 at approximately 1525 hours, or 3:25 p.m., the…