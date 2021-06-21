Weekly car show on Wednesdays at the Chilcoot Frosty

The Chilcoot Frosty now presents a fun evening of cars, cars, and more cars every Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Organizers invite community members to “bring their favorite old-timer out to see what everyone else has done” and is free to the public. The weekly show is a family event for youngster and “oldsters” alike, and is held in the parking lot of the Chilcoot Frosty, with trophies every week for the best of the day. Categories are open to everything from classic cars and hot rods to rat rods and rebuilds.