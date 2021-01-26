Welcome to Medicare presentation offered via ZOOM

PASSAGES Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program (HICAP) is announcing the 2021 Welcome to Medicare ZOOM presentation series for those turning 65 in 2021, or younger adults who will be entitled to Medicare due to a disability. As people get closer to Medicare eligibility, there are several things to consider. There will be no in-person workshops for the time being due to the pandemic. In light of the fact that Medicare’s coverage is much like employer group coverage it’s important to know what questions to ask: How will my retiree plan work with Medicare?

Can I delay enrolling into Medicare and not be penalized?

Do I need a drug plan?

Are there programs available to lower my Medicare health and prescription costs? Presentations: Part 1 will be offered every second Tuesday and Part 2 every second Wednesday of the month, from 10 a.m. to noon. Next workshops will be held Feb. 9 & 10.

What will be covered: Part 1 will address the basics of Medicare, i.e. Part A, Part B, Medicare Supplements, and Part D (prescription drug coverage). Part 2 will address Part C (Medicare Advantage Plans, programs to reduce Medicare costs, and how to avoid Medicare and related insurance fraud and scams.

Registration is required by calling 898-6716. An email address will be requested to confirm the registration and receive the ZOOM links. This free workshop is designed for “Boomers” and others who will be new to Medicare in 2021 who want to understand how their Medicare benefits will work. Family members or caregivers are also welcome to attend.

People who are new to Medicare will be deluged with information from different insurance companies marketing their products. Ronda Kramer, program director for Passages HICAP, warns signing up with the wrong plan, or doing nothing may cost new Medicare recipients thousands of dollars, and they may not be able to make changes if enrollment deadlines are missed.

For more information, call HICAP at PASSAGES at 1-800-434-0222. If your group or agency would like a workshop, contact Tatiana Fassieux at 898-6717. HICAP does not sell or endorse any insurance products.

PASSAGES, a service of California State University, Chico, supports the lives of adults in the communities it serves. For more information about PASSAGES services go to www.passagescenter.org