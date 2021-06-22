Wellness screenings in Chester June 23-24 and June 30-July 1

The Seneca Hospital Auxiliary and Seneca Healthcare District are offering their annual wellness screenings this Wednesday and Thursday, as well as next Wednesday and Thursday.

This year the screenings are at an off-site location from the hospital. The location will be in the building behind the Wellness Center located at 372 Main St., next to Dollar General in Chester.

The event will offer low cost blood draws with no appointment necessary. These blood draws do require a 10 to 12-hour fasting period prior to the procedure.

The cost for the blood draw is $60 and includes:

– CBC: Complete Blood Count

without differential;

– CMP: Comprehensive Metabolic Panel;

– LIPIDS: Total Cholesterol, Triglycerides, HDL-Cholesterol, Direct LDL-Cholesterol (cardiac risk); and

– TSH: Thyroid Stimulating Hormone.

Men may also add a Total PSA test for an additional $20.

Appointments for low cost osteoporosis screening by Limited DEXA will also be available in the Wellness Screening.

All payments need to be by cash or check only; credit cards will not be accepted.

Wellness Screening reports will be sent to the patient’s primary provider indicated on the lab request form.

Patients may then request a copy from Medical Records by calling 258-2383. For questions about the results, make an appointment with your primary care physician.

Wellness screenings at a glance

Location:

Building behind Chester Wellness Center at 273 Main St., Chester

Dates & times:

Wednesday, June 23: 7-9:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 24: 7-9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, June 30: 7-9:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 1: 7-9:30 a.m.

Blood draws require a 10 to 12-hour fasting period prior to draw.