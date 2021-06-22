Highlighted News 

Wellness screenings in Chester June 23-24 and June 30-July 1

Editor

The Seneca Hospital Auxiliary and Seneca Healthcare District are offering their annual wellness screenings this Wednesday and Thursday, as well as next Wednesday and Thursday.

This year the screenings are at an off-site location from the hospital. The location will be in the building behind the Wellness Center located at 372 Main St., next to Dollar General in Chester.

The event will offer low cost blood draws with no appointment necessary. These blood draws do require a 10 to 12-hour fasting period prior to the procedure.

The cost for the blood draw is $60 and includes:

– CBC: Complete Blood Count

without differential;

– CMP: Comprehensive Metabolic Panel;

– LIPIDS: Total Cholesterol, Triglycerides, HDL-Cholesterol, Direct LDL-Cholesterol (cardiac risk); and

– TSH: Thyroid Stimulating Hormone.

Men may also add a Total PSA test for an additional $20.

Appointments for low cost osteoporosis screening by Limited DEXA will also be available in the Wellness Screening.

All payments need to be by cash or check only; credit cards will not be accepted.

Wellness Screening reports will be sent to the patient’s primary provider indicated on the lab request form.

Patients may then request a copy from Medical Records by calling 258-2383. For questions about the results, make an appointment with your primary care physician.

Wellness screenings at a glance

Location:

Building behind Chester Wellness Center at 273 Main St., Chester

Dates & times:

Wednesday, June 23: 7-9:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 24: 7-9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, June 30: 7-9:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 1: 7-9:30 a.m.

Blood draws require a 10 to 12-hour fasting period prior to draw.

Related Posts

PSREC Alert: Prepare for Summer Power Outages

Submitted

NV Energy and PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs will impact Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative during Extreme Fire Danger Plumas-Sierra Rural…

June 21: Plumas Public Health announces 1 new case

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 21, that there is one new case to report —…

Sheriff’s Blotter: June 14-20

Editor

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled…

Beer and wine tasting in Clio on July 2

Lauren

All are invited to join in on the fun of a festive beer and wine tasting to be held Friday,…

Weekly car show on Wednesdays at the Chilcoot Frosty

Lauren

The Chilcoot Frosty now presents a fun evening of cars, cars, and more cars every Wednesday from 5 to 7…

Mohawk Valley Cornhole Championships coming on July 3

Lauren

Sierra Mountain Properties presents the Mohawk Valley Cornhole Championships, to be held Saturday, July 3 at 2500 Hwy. 89 in…