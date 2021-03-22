What’s new with the Plumas Sierra Cattlewomen

The Plumas Sierra Cattlewomen met March 16 with a large number in attendance who enjoyed a delicious lunch provided by Stacey Estrada. Many items were discussed and plans for the future were made.

The deadline to apply for a Cattlewomen’s scholarship is April 12 and students are encouraged to apply. Last year the group presented four new scholarships and gave one to a returning student.

The Cattlewomen are working on the quilt originally planned for 2020, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The drawing will be this fall.

The 2021 officers are President co-chaired by Debbie Thompson and LaVerne Forrest; Secretary Lulu Zests; and Treasurer Stacy Estrada.

The Cattlewomen meet the third Tuesday of each month. The website is www.plumassierracattlewomen.org.