What’s on the agenda the week of May 18-22?

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet this Tuesday, May 19, while the Portola City Council convenes the following day for a budget workshop. The Feather River College board of trustees meets this Thursday, May 21, at 3 p.m.

Board of Supervisors

The county supervisors’ meeting gets underway at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the third-floor board room of the county courthouse. There is limited seating in the boardroom when implementing social distancing requirements, so the public is able to view the meeting via live stream, accessed by going to the county’s website. Those who wish to submit public comment can do so by emailing [email protected]

Tuesday’s agenda includes an update on COVID-19 by Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff, a presentation of the county audit, the adoption of ordinances regarding the use of agricultural land for social events, the formal bid process, and agreements with Plumas Rural Services. An afternoon session is also scheduled to hear an appeal to a decision made by the county planning director.

Portola City Council

The Portola City Council is holding a special meeting this Wednesday, May 20, at 3 p.m. to discuss the budget during a workshop. The council will review the draft budget worksheets for the 2020/2021 city budget and provide direction to staff for changes, additions and/or deletions.

The meeting is accessible to the public via live streaming at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3583067836 or by phone at: 1-669-900-6833; meeting ID: 358 306 7836

Public comment can be directed to Deputy City Clerk Tara Kindall at [email protected] or access the chat function on the Zoom meeting platform during the live stream. Members of the public may submit their comments in writing to be included in the public record.

Feather River College Board of Trustees

The regular meeting of the Feather River Community College District board of trustees will be held on Thursday, May 21, at 3 p.m. via Zoom.

Any member of the public may request to speak on any agenda item by submitting a written request to [email protected] Requests must contain the name, address, and phone number of the individual. Members of the public may also listen to the virtual meeting by calling 1-669-900-6833, meeting ID #95593676088. Members of the public may also access the meeting through https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/95593676088?pwd=L2ZTSFMyMUt3eWlrUE5tZFpsWm1Fdz09.

Topics for consideration on this week’s agenda include resolutions honoring the following retiring faculty members: Dr. Jeanette Kokosinki, Rick Stock, Dr. Joan Parkin and Dr. Jim Cross, as well as retiring classified employees Virginia Jaquez and Connie Litz.

The board will also receive financial information, approve the 2021-22 academic calendar, approve administrative contracts, and hear from various department heads.