What’s on the agenda this week?

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet this Tuesday, June 9, while the Portola City Council convenes the following evening.

Board of Supervisors

The county supervisors’ meeting gets underway at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the third-floor boardroom of the county courthouse. There is limited seating in the boardroom when implementing social distancing requirements, so the public is able to view the meeting via live stream, accessed by going to the county’s website. Those who wish to submit public comment can do so by emailing [email protected]

Tuesday’s agenda includes an update on COVID-19 by Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff, a public hearing for setting fees for the Taylorsville campground, a report on the 2020-2021 budget, and reports from the individual supervisors.

Portola City Council

The Portola City Council is holding its meeting this Wednesday, May 10, at 6 p.m. The meeting is accessible to the public via live streaming at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3583067836 or by phone at: 1-669-900-6833; meeting ID: 358 306 7836

Public comment can be directed to Deputy City Clerk Tara Kindall at [email protected] or access the chat function on the Zoom meeting platform during the live stream. Members of the public may submit their comments in writing to be included in the public record.

The city council is scheduled to discuss resurfacing the tennis court, hold a public hearing on the 2020-2021 budget, review a contract to tow abandoned vehicles and discuss an ordinance regarding crimes related to public health. The council will also receive an update on COVID-19 and share their own reports.