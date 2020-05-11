What’s on the agenda this week?

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet this Tuesday, May 12, while the Portola City Council convenes the following evening, May 13. Their respective responses to COVID-19 top both agendas, but there is other business to consider as well. Both offer public access in some form.

The county supervisors’ meeting gets underway at 10 a.m. in the third-floor board room in the county courthouse. Chairman Kevin Goss and Supervisor Sherrie Thrall have been attending remotely, while Supervisors Jeff Engel and Lori Simpson attend in person. The fifth supervisor position remains open. The supervisors are joined at the table by County Counsel Craig Settlemire, County Administrator Gabriel Hydrick, and Clerk to the Board Nancy DaForno. There is limited seating in the boardroom when implementing social distancing requirements, so the public is able to view the meeting via live stream, though that technology has had its issues. The live stream can be accessed by going to the county’s website. Those who wish to submit public comment can do so by emailing [email protected]

Tuesday’s agenda includes an update on COVID-19 by Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff. The board is expected to approve a request to Gov. Gavin Newsom that would allow the county to proceed more quickly into fully implementing Stage 2 of the governor’s reopening plan.

An afternoon session, slated to begin at 1 p.m., is a public hearing regarding adding social events to permitted uses on agricultural land. The changes under discussion would make it permissible to hold weddings, family reunions, and other events on land that is zoned for agriculture, including that in the Williamson Act.

Portola City Council

The Portola City Council meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13 in council chamber at City Hall. It is accessible to the public via live streaming at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3583067836

or by phone at: 1-669-900-6833; Meeting ID: 358 306 7836

Any person who wants to address the City Council on any item not on the agenda may do so during public comment. Public comment will also be accepted via email or chat on any item on the agenda at any time beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at the close of public comment on the item. Please direct your comments to Deputy City Clerk Tara Kindall, [email protected] or access the chat function on the Zoom meeting platform during the live stream. Members of the public may submit their comments in writing to be included in the public record.

On this week’s agenda, the city council will address COVID-19 response, road maintenance funds and an abandoned vehicle abatement ordinance.