What’s open in Chester/Lake Almanor
Following is a list of businesses that are open in the Chester area as of March 25 with hours and phone numbers:
Alliance For Workforce Development, Inc. By appointment only Agency 530-283-1606
Chester Veterinary Clinic open animal 530-258-4242
Nelson Veterinary Service Open by Appt Animal 530-258-7264
Treats Dog Company M 11-5 T-Sat 10-6 Curbside service Animal 530-258-0323
Chester Auto Body Open- Call for availability Auto 530-258-5000
Plumas Bank M-F 9-5 Bank 530-258-4161
Almanor Style By appointment only Beauty 530-616-9001
Lake Almanor Community Church Online & Remote Service available see our website of facebook page. Church 530-596-3683
Mt Lassen Community Church Live Stream Service Sunday 8:30&10:30 Church 530-258-3005
St. Andrew’s Church & Academy Call for availability Church 530-596-3343
Almanor Basin Food Pantry Will still operate via curbside pickup
Community Service
Chester Public Utility District Call for availability Community Service 530-258-2171
Almanor Energy Plus, Inc Open – Call for availability Contractor 530-596-3128
Almanor Flooring Open Contractor 530-258-2893
Broglio Construction Open- Call appointment Contractor 530-596-3076
Dig It Construction, Inc. Open Contractor 530-258-3306
Diversified Resources, Inc. Open Contractor 530-375-7716
EJ’s Quality Door, Window & Lock Smith Services Call for Appointment Contractor 530-258-9709
Flooring Brothers Call for Appointment Contractor 530-258-3778
Greg Lopez Construction, Inc. Call for Appointment Contractor 530-596-4111
Howard Construction Call for Appointment Contractor 530-258-3541
K J’s Cleaning Service Call for Appointment Contractor 530-258-3203
My Little Lake House Call for availability Contractor 530-259-4100
Olah Construction Call for availability Contractor 530-258-4810
Peterson Glass open by appt Contractor 530-258-2255
RS Handyman Service Call for availibility Contractor 530-284-6167
Slusher Plumbing Heating Cooling Electric Call for appointment Contractor 530-258-3474
Turner Excavating, Inc Call for availability Contractor 530-596-3953
Universal Electric Call for availability Contractor 530-816-0685
Westwood Sanitation Call for availability Contractor 530-596-3064
Womack Construction Open – Call for Appointment Contractor 530-596-3364
Coffee Station M-F 7-3 Sat 7:30-1 Dining 530-258-4112
Cravings To-go, Pickup, Delivery Dining 530-258-2229
GiGi’s Market Call for takeout Dining 281-253-4517
Highlands Ranch Resort Call for Availability Dining 530-595-3388
Karens Deli Sun-Thurs 11-7 Fri&Sat 11-9 pickup and Delivery Dining
Pizza at the Branch Sun-Thurs 11-7 Fri&Sat 11-9 pickup and Delivery Dining 530-596-4505
Plumas Pines Resort Closed for season Dining 530-259-4343
Red Onion Grill W-Sun 5-8pm Dining 530-596-1800
Subway Everyday 10-6 Dining 530-258-2563
Tantardino’s ReOpening 3/31 Tue – Sat 11:30-8 Pick up and Delivery Dining 530-596-3902
Amerigas Walkin Service Restricted – 24-7 Online support Energy 530-258-4141
Mt Lassen Theatre Closed Entertainment 530-258-3009
Positive-I Chester Call for availability Entertainment 530-520-6389
Chester Chevron 24hr pumps Store Everyday 6-10 Gas 530-258-2717
Spirit at the Branch GasStation 24 hr pumps minimart 6am-7 pm Gas 530-596-4505
Holiday Market 7days 7-10 Grocery 530-258-2122
Wally’s Peninsula Market 7 days 7am-6pm Grocery 530-596-3500
A Balanced Touch Massage & Wellness Studio Call for availability of appointments. Health 530-816-0583
Chester Smile Family Dentistry, Dr. Arthur Abordo, DDS Emergency only – 714-926-1690 Health 530-258-2201
Eric S Dunbar DDS/ Peninsula Family Dental Dental Emergency Only 530-316-1609 Health 530-596-3993
Fred Feil, OD Health 530-258-3101
Lassen Drug Company M-F 9-5 Health 530-258-2261
Plumas Crisis Intervention & Resource Center Call for Appointment Health 530-283-5515
Seneca Health Care District Call for Appointment Health 530-258-2151
Sierra Hospice Call for availability Health 530-258-3412
All Phase Landscaping By appointment only Landscape 530-258-6535
Antlers Motel Open Lodging 530-258-2722 motel
Best Western Rose Quartz Inn Open Lodging 530-258-2002
Bidwell House Bed & Breakfast Call for Availability Lodging 530-258-3338
Cedar Lodge Open with zero physical contact checkin. Lodging 530-258-2904
Forest Park RV Spaces Closed for the Season Lodging 530-284-7405
Lassen Mill Creek Resort Call for availability Lodging 619 851 6420
Quail Lodge Lake Almanor Call for availability Lodging 530-284-0861
Rose Quartz Inn Open Lodging 916-690-5563
St. Bernard Lodge Call for availability Lodging 530-258-3382
The Walker Mansion Inn Delivery Available Lodging 530-258-6559
Chester Progressive Office Closed, call for ads and articles Media 530-258-3115
Nataqua News Online Service Media 530-258-3652
Sierra Broadcasting Corporation Call for availability Media 1-800-366-9162
Advanced Geologic By appointment only Professional 530-258-4228
Cal-Sierra Title Company Office closed, Appt only Professional 530-258-0700
EDWARD JONES Call for Availability Professional 530-258-3552
Edward Jones Investments Call for Availability Professional 530-257-0470
Rouland Insurance Agency Call for availability Professional 530-258-2218
Sage Creek Insurance Services Call for availability Professional 530-258-9992
SingletonAuman P.C. – Chester Office Call for availability Professional (530)258-2272
Titus Pacific Insurance Services Call for availability Professional 530-258-3477
Coldwell Banker Kehr-O’Brien Real Estate Online & Remote Service Available Real Estate 530-258-2103
exp REALTY of California, Inc. Online & Remote Services Real Estate 530-258-6888
Foxwood Real Estate Online & Remote Services Real Estate 530-596-3040
Kacie Holland, Realtor Online and Remote services Real Estate 530-596-3303
Lake Almanor Brokers Online & Remote Services available Real Estate 530-596-3303
LAKE ALMANOR PENINSULA REALTY Online & Remote Services available Real Estate 530-596-4899
RON MARTIN REALTY Call for availability Real Estate 530-258-3000
Almanor Ace Hardware M-F 8:30-5 Sun 10-4 Retail 530-258-3955
B & B Booksellers M,W-Sat 9-4 Sun 9-2 (FEDEX and Curbside pickup available) Retail 530-258-2150
Crescent Country Open by Appt Retail 530-284-6016
Gather Home Closed shop website Retail 530-258-2424
Intermountain Hardware & Supply M-F 7:30-5 Sat & Sun 8-3 Retail 530-258-2611
Lassen Gift Company Closed Retail 530-258-2222
Mountain Custom Framing & Gifts Online Orders Retail 530-258-4663
Rusty Chandelier Facebook Specials Pickup Sat. 10-4 Retail 530-375-7300
Sierra’s Fly & Tackle M-Sat 8-4 Sun 8-2 Retail 530-596-3820
Sunshine Flowers M-F 9-5 Sat 9-1 Retail (530)258-4543
The Giggling Crow Closed Retail (530) 258-3010
Wallick Designs Call for availability Retail 909-973-4026
Builders Supply M-F 8-5 Retail 530-258-2131
Chester Elementary Closed till April 13th School 530-258-3194
Chester Junior-Senior High School Closed till April 13th School 530-258-2126
Plumas Charter School closed School 530-258-3362
Kim James Photography Call for Appointment Service 530-258-3220
Lake Almanor Event Rentals Call for availability Service 530-249-0850
Lake Almanor Area Chamber
Online & Remote Service available see our website of facebook page.
530-258-2426
To update this list contact Chelsea Harrison at chesterprogressive@plumasnews.com.