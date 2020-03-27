What’s open in Chester/Lake Almanor

Following is a list of businesses that are open in the Chester area as of March 25 with hours and phone numbers:

Alliance For Workforce Development, Inc. By appointment only Agency 530-283-1606

Chester Veterinary Clinic open animal 530-258-4242

Nelson Veterinary Service Open by Appt Animal 530-258-7264

Treats Dog Company M 11-5 T-Sat 10-6 Curbside service Animal 530-258-0323

Chester Auto Body Open- Call for availability Auto 530-258-5000

Plumas Bank M-F 9-5 Bank 530-258-4161

Almanor Style By appointment only Beauty 530-616-9001

Lake Almanor Community Church Online & Remote Service available see our website of facebook page. Church 530-596-3683

Mt Lassen Community Church Live Stream Service Sunday 8:30&10:30 Church 530-258-3005

St. Andrew’s Church & Academy Call for availability Church 530-596-3343

Almanor Basin Food Pantry Will still operate via curbside pickup

Community Service

Chester Public Utility District Call for availability Community Service 530-258-2171

Almanor Energy Plus, Inc Open – Call for availability Contractor 530-596-3128

Almanor Flooring Open Contractor 530-258-2893

Broglio Construction Open- Call appointment Contractor 530-596-3076

Dig It Construction, Inc. Open Contractor 530-258-3306

Diversified Resources, Inc. Open Contractor 530-375-7716

EJ’s Quality Door, Window & Lock Smith Services Call for Appointment Contractor 530-258-9709

Flooring Brothers Call for Appointment Contractor 530-258-3778

Greg Lopez Construction, Inc. Call for Appointment Contractor 530-596-4111

Howard Construction Call for Appointment Contractor 530-258-3541

K J’s Cleaning Service Call for Appointment Contractor 530-258-3203

My Little Lake House Call for availability Contractor 530-259-4100

Olah Construction Call for availability Contractor 530-258-4810

Peterson Glass open by appt Contractor 530-258-2255

RS Handyman Service Call for availibility Contractor 530-284-6167

Slusher Plumbing Heating Cooling Electric Call for appointment Contractor 530-258-3474

Turner Excavating, Inc Call for availability Contractor 530-596-3953

Universal Electric Call for availability Contractor 530-816-0685

Westwood Sanitation Call for availability Contractor 530-596-3064

Womack Construction Open – Call for Appointment Contractor 530-596-3364

Coffee Station M-F 7-3 Sat 7:30-1 Dining 530-258-4112

Cravings To-go, Pickup, Delivery Dining 530-258-2229

GiGi’s Market Call for takeout Dining 281-253-4517

Highlands Ranch Resort Call for Availability Dining 530-595-3388

Karens Deli Sun-Thurs 11-7 Fri&Sat 11-9 pickup and Delivery Dining

Pizza at the Branch Sun-Thurs 11-7 Fri&Sat 11-9 pickup and Delivery Dining 530-596-4505

Plumas Pines Resort Closed for season Dining 530-259-4343

Red Onion Grill W-Sun 5-8pm Dining 530-596-1800

Subway Everyday 10-6 Dining 530-258-2563

Tantardino’s ReOpening 3/31 Tue – Sat 11:30-8 Pick up and Delivery Dining 530-596-3902

Amerigas Walkin Service Restricted – 24-7 Online support Energy 530-258-4141

Mt Lassen Theatre Closed Entertainment 530-258-3009

Positive-I Chester Call for availability Entertainment 530-520-6389

Chester Chevron 24hr pumps Store Everyday 6-10 Gas 530-258-2717

Spirit at the Branch GasStation 24 hr pumps minimart 6am-7 pm Gas 530-596-4505

Holiday Market 7days 7-10 Grocery 530-258-2122

Wally’s Peninsula Market 7 days 7am-6pm Grocery 530-596-3500

A Balanced Touch Massage & Wellness Studio Call for availability of appointments. Health 530-816-0583

Chester Smile Family Dentistry, Dr. Arthur Abordo, DDS Emergency only – 714-926-1690 Health 530-258-2201

Eric S Dunbar DDS/ Peninsula Family Dental Dental Emergency Only 530-316-1609 Health 530-596-3993

Fred Feil, OD Health 530-258-3101

Lassen Drug Company M-F 9-5 Health 530-258-2261

Plumas Crisis Intervention & Resource Center Call for Appointment Health 530-283-5515

Seneca Health Care District Call for Appointment Health 530-258-2151

Sierra Hospice Call for availability Health 530-258-3412

All Phase Landscaping By appointment only Landscape 530-258-6535

Antlers Motel Open Lodging 530-258-2722 motel

Best Western Rose Quartz Inn Open Lodging 530-258-2002

Bidwell House Bed & Breakfast Call for Availability Lodging 530-258-3338

Cedar Lodge Open with zero physical contact checkin. Lodging 530-258-2904

Forest Park RV Spaces Closed for the Season Lodging 530-284-7405

Lassen Mill Creek Resort Call for availability Lodging 619 851 6420

Quail Lodge Lake Almanor Call for availability Lodging 530-284-0861

Rose Quartz Inn Open Lodging 916-690-5563

St. Bernard Lodge Call for availability Lodging 530-258-3382

The Walker Mansion Inn Delivery Available Lodging 530-258-6559

Chester Progressive Office Closed, call for ads and articles Media 530-258-3115

Nataqua News Online Service Media 530-258-3652

Sierra Broadcasting Corporation Call for availability Media 1-800-366-9162

Advanced Geologic By appointment only Professional 530-258-4228

Cal-Sierra Title Company Office closed, Appt only Professional 530-258-0700

EDWARD JONES Call for Availability Professional 530-258-3552

Edward Jones Investments Call for Availability Professional 530-257-0470

Rouland Insurance Agency Call for availability Professional 530-258-2218

Sage Creek Insurance Services Call for availability Professional 530-258-9992

SingletonAuman P.C. – Chester Office Call for availability Professional (530)258-2272

Titus Pacific Insurance Services Call for availability Professional 530-258-3477

Coldwell Banker Kehr-O’Brien Real Estate Online & Remote Service Available Real Estate 530-258-2103

exp REALTY of California, Inc. Online & Remote Services Real Estate 530-258-6888

Foxwood Real Estate Online & Remote Services Real Estate 530-596-3040

Kacie Holland, Realtor Online and Remote services Real Estate 530-596-3303

Lake Almanor Brokers Online & Remote Services available Real Estate 530-596-3303

LAKE ALMANOR PENINSULA REALTY Online & Remote Services available Real Estate 530-596-4899

RON MARTIN REALTY Call for availability Real Estate 530-258-3000

Almanor Ace Hardware M-F 8:30-5 Sun 10-4 Retail 530-258-3955

B & B Booksellers M,W-Sat 9-4 Sun 9-2 (FEDEX and Curbside pickup available) Retail 530-258-2150

Crescent Country Open by Appt Retail 530-284-6016

Gather Home Closed shop website Retail 530-258-2424

Intermountain Hardware & Supply M-F 7:30-5 Sat & Sun 8-3 Retail 530-258-2611

Lassen Gift Company Closed Retail 530-258-2222

Mountain Custom Framing & Gifts Online Orders Retail 530-258-4663

Rusty Chandelier Facebook Specials Pickup Sat. 10-4 Retail 530-375-7300

Sierra’s Fly & Tackle M-Sat 8-4 Sun 8-2 Retail 530-596-3820

Sunshine Flowers M-F 9-5 Sat 9-1 Retail (530)258-4543

The Giggling Crow Closed Retail (530) 258-3010

Wallick Designs Call for availability Retail 909-973-4026

Builders Supply M-F 8-5 Retail 530-258-2131

Chester Elementary Closed till April 13th School 530-258-3194

Chester Junior-Senior High School Closed till April 13th School 530-258-2126

Plumas Charter School closed School 530-258-3362

Kim James Photography Call for Appointment Service 530-258-3220

Lake Almanor Event Rentals Call for availability Service 530-249-0850

Lake Almanor Area Chamber

Online & Remote Service available see our website of facebook page.

530-258-2426

