What’s open in Quincy as of March 27?

As California’s public health crisis response to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus evolves, Quincy business owners are actively adjusting their operations to meet community needs.

Many local businesses are closed and other operations deemed “essential” have modified their approach, hours and more in order to continue providing necessary goods and services.

Nothing about the current statewide stay-home, stay-safe order is easy for anyone, but people of the Lost Sierra are pulling together in support with social distancing and friendship.

Groceries, special hours for seniors, pregnant moms, others

All local stores are reporting, to some extent, delivery delays and reduced quantities of supply shipments as the health response effort goes on.

To increase your chances of finding bread, eggs and bathroom tissue on the shelves, grocery employees recommend shopping early in the morning on Saturdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays if necessary. Here are the current hours at your local stores.

Grocery Outlet, 283-2706, is maintaining its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday and also encourages seniors, moms and others to shop early when the store is relaxed.

Quincy Natural Foods Cooperative, 283-3528, is accepting to-go orders seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offers pickup at the store from noon to 4 p.m. daily. Customers are requested to call in or complete an order form on the store’s website at www.http://qnf.weebly.com.

Call 832-1642 for the Portola location.

Safeway, 283-1404, is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The store has established two days with special hours only for seniors, pregnant women and those with compromised immunity issues to shop Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 a.m.

Sav-Mor, 283-2370, is open daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and encourages seniors or special-needs customers to shop early when the fewest customers are in the store. Sav-Mor employees report shoppers are doing a great job of maintaining appropriate social distance in the store.

Pharmacy and sundries

Quincy Pharmacy, 283-4545, has put a temporary closed-door policy in place, but they are open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for prescription and refill orders. The pharmacy offers curbside pickup or home delivery within the Quincy area.

Rite Aid, 283-1809, is open normal business hours Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The pharmacy is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, as well. The company’s outgoing recording offers reassurance, saying, “We are committed to maintaining regular hours as much as possible and we are doing everything we can to maintain stock of the things our customers need.”

Restaurants, takeout, delivery As the statewide stay-home, stay-safe order remains in force to protect public health, local eateries are operating flexibly and creatively to continue food services throughout the Quincy area.

Cedarling, 283-2000, in East Quincy remains closed at this time.

The Donut Wheel, (760) 442-9760, also in East Quincy is open seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or until they run out of doughnuts, cinnamon rolls, twists and their “disappearing” apple fritters. Owners Pharaot Thavy and Linna Tep enjoy running the shop while their nearly 2-year-old son, Victor Tep, plays in his playpen behind the register. Originally from Cambodia, the couple came from Palm Springs to open the Donut Wheel in October 2018 when baby Victor was only six months old.

The Drunk Brush, 283-9380, is closed for the COVID-19 alert and they are selling their wines across the courtyard at The Knook for 15 percent off each bottle. Owner Ricardo Jacobus said the Quincy Courtyard Suites hotel at 436 Main Street, 283-1401, is open as well.

Express Coffee Shop, 283-1949, is offering its full menu and filling to-go orders only, Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Specials are posted on their Facebook page and the restaurant now accepts credit card payments by phone with your order. Manager Callie Saenz said, “We’re making it all work and we only have one phone line, so please keep calling if you don’t reach us immediately. Thank you, everyone.”

Grandma Jane’s, 616-5656, in the heart of downtown accepts carryout orders by phone and text. The bakery is open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Custom cakes are still available, but all other services are to go only and customers should definitely plan ahead and call in.

East Quincy’s Golden King, 283-3338, is filling takeout orders from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The restaurant will maintain dinner-to-go services from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Jeffrey’s Pub & Grub, 283-2890, is open for takeout 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and they also deliver to the greater Quincy area.

The Knook, 283-0300, has new temporary hours for takeout 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome to place an order and wait outside on the patio. On March 21, Knook staff cooked up free soup and hot bread for seniors who lined up in cars along the alleyway.

La Sierra Lanes bowling alley in East Quincy, 283-1633, is closed, but owners Dick and Jeanne Dyke and their family are continuing the long tradition of offering $1.75 tacos to go every Wednesday 4:30 to 7 p.m. and Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street Bar and Lounge, 283-9788, is currently closed.

Midtown Coffee is observing the governor’s stay-home order, saying, “We decided it would be best to close until that order is lifted.”

Mill Creek Fish and Chips, 283-0312, in East Quincy has adjusted its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The drive-through is open and takeout is available for walk-in customers.

New owners of Moon’s Restaurant, 283-9900, Celedonia and Luis Santos, with their nephew Edgar Santos, report their dining room is temporarily closed for the health alert and they are continuing takeout dinner service 4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Monday evenings.

Pangaea Café and Pub owner Holly Callahan, 283-0426, one of many community supporters in Plumas County, has closed her restaurant for the COVID-19 outbreak. “We decided to close the doors to be safe,” she said, inviting customers to check Pangaea’s Facebook page for updates.

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake, 283-5619. Owner Derek Vaughn and his wife are staffing their pizza-to-go shop alone for now and continuing carryout orders daily from noon to 6 p.m. with a temporary option to close early as needed. “With the schools closed, my wife and I are also trying to home-school our children right now and sometimes we don’t get home until 8 p.m.” Vaughn said, recommending that customers call ahead to order so they can courteously manage the number of people coming in at any one time.

At the Paradise Grill Restaurant, 283-0591, the Santos family has changed carryout order hours to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They are currently closed Sundays.

Patti’s Thunder Café, 283-3300, is closed until further notice. The popular eatery is maintaining contact with customers and friends on its Facebook page.

East Quincy’s Polka Dot burger stand, 283-2660, is filling phone and walkup orders for takeout 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The restaurant completed some repairs and preparations to meet the COVID-19 guidelines before they reopened March 21. You can see their menu on Facebook or Yelp and they have the sidewalk marked for customers to maintain social distance while they’re in line.

Quincy Provisions, 283-4735, is home to Carey Candy Co., Bell Lane Baked Goods and Brew Haha coffee. Co-owners Amy Carey and Susan Ushakoff have reopened Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to serve the community and accommodate the many municipal employees, hospital workers and first responders who welcome a local stop for hot coffee and bakery items. The ladies are allowing one or two customers into the shop at a time and they welcome phone orders as well as notes on the front door. Carey said, “We’re plugging away, taking it one day at a time,” adding they’ve just launched an online ordering feature, too.

Quintopia Brewing, 289-6530, is open for takeout 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and weekends noon to 7 p.m. The pub is able to sell food and 32 oz. cans of beer or 64 oz. glass “growlers” but they cannot refill or exchange growlers at this time. Please call ahead to place an order. Food and beer menus are available at quintopiabrewing.com.

Roundtable Pizza, 283-2320, will offer takeout orders or delivery only while remaining open daily and closing one hour early, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Subway Sandwich store, 283-3303, is open for walk-ins of up to five people at a time, according to Assistant Manager Kaylee Pfeifer, but the restaurant encourages customers to call soup and sandwich orders in by phone or use the Subway app to make their selections. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “We are being really careful to observe the social distance needs, and don’t want to turn away people who are coming by,” Pfeifer explained. “It’s just a lot easier to order ahead and we can still do catering, too.” Customers are welcome to follow updates on the Quincy Classifieds’ Facebook page or message Kaylee Pfeifer directly through the social media platform.

Sweet Lorraine’s, 283-5300, asks the understanding of their customers as they work to continue providing their takeout menu for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and dinner 5 to 7 p.m. On Saturdays, Sweet Lorraine’s offers only the dinner menu, also 5 to 7 p.m. The owner said his hours many soon be subject to change because it’s growing harder to find every ingredient he needs. “It’s also impossible to maintain the full menu when so many fewer customers are coming by or ordering.”

Retail businesses, resources

Barn Owl Books, 283-2665, is closed to all foot traffic while the COVID-19 health directive is in force. However, owner Kara Rockett Arsenault is accepting special orders by phone for curbside pickup Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Orders may also be placed at https://barnowlbookshop.indielite.org/.

Dollar Tree, 927-6063, remains open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and staff said the store has not been packed so maintaining social distance guidelines is no problem at all.

Forest Stationers, 283-2266, is currently open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to assist local businesses and home-based workers. Owners Cheryl and Bob Reinitz said, “We are sterilizing surfaces and wiping our doors and only a few customers come in at a time. Everybody is keeping safe distances.” The store provides copy and fax services, art supplies and more and they recommend shoppers call ahead to check on stock availability.

Gray’s Flower Garden, 283-2010, is open regular hours for phone orders that can be picked up in the driveway.

The Toy Store, 283-0404, downtown knows how to make life fun and keep families in hi

gh spirits during the statewide directive to remain at home. Owner Matthew Kitchens and his family are manning the store (two at a time) Monday through Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. for pickup orders and ice cream sales. In addition to their $6.50 per pint special sale of hand-packed gourmet ice cream, they offer help selecting gifts using video chats on smart phones for a virtual shopping tour.

“Have you gone through your stockpile of games already?” Matthew asked on his Facebook page. “Come borrow one of ours! You may not know it, but The Toy Store offers a lending library. Borrow our games for a day, or a week, our games are sanitized and guaranteed to help you make the most of these long days at home.”

The Quincy Hot Spot, 283-2929, on East Main Street is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday to serve local heating needs. They have plenty of heating pellets in stock, said co-owner Dee Dee Driscoll.

Auto, hardware and more

American Valley Hardware, 283-3088, is open daily from approximately 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and staffers are available to assist customers as necessary.

DuPont Power Tools, 283-2136, is keeping their regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Mountain Building Supply, 283-0924, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday for phone orders and curbside service. “People are calling in and we are gathering what they need and bringing it out to them,” said one employee.

Napa Auto Parts, 283-0660, in East Quincy is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Plumas Motor Supply, 283-2350, in downtown Quincy is serving customers 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays.

O’Reilly Auto Parts, (530) 616-8075, East Quincy’s newest retailer, says business is somewhat slow but they are “staying busy” and the store is open for reduced hours of 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Community services

The Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center, 283-5515, is currently open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Clients may call ahead for help receiving services, especially printed vouchers for the Quincy CAN food pantry, 283-0262, which is maintaining its regular distribution hours of 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. John’s Catholic Church, 176 Lawrence Street.

Plumas Rural Services (PRS) Executive Director Michele Piller said all PRS programs are operating and the ALIVE day program and independent living services are still open. However, clients of other programs are encouraged to contact their staff persons by phone, 283-2735, text or email primarily — not visit the office unless absolutely necessary.

Piller added that Plumas Transit is still offering bus service, but as many PRS employees as possible are working remotely now through April 9, or possibly indefinitely, depending on community health needs and directives.

The Quincy Community Supper has been discontinued until further notice.

