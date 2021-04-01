Where I Stand: 101 years of the League of Women Voters

By Kathy Price

League of Women Voters of Plumas County

March is Women’s History Month, officially recognized by Congress in 1987 and celebrated nationwide. It is also the 101st anniversary of the League of Women Voters.

The League was officially founded in Chicago, February 14, 1920, just six months before the 19th amendment was ratified and women won the vote. Formed by the suffragists of the National American Woman Suffrage Association, the League began as a “mighty political experiment” designed to help 20 million women carry out their new responsibilities as voters.

After World War II, at the request of President Franklin Roosevelt, the League conducted a nationwide support campaign to establish the United Nations and ensure U.S. participation. One of the first organizations officially recognized by the U.N. as a non-governmental organization (NGO), the League still maintains official observer status today.

After 101 years, the League continues to be a non-partisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters should play a critical role in democracy. There are over 800 League chapters now throughout the United States.

The Plumas County League of Women Voters chapter was founded in 1994 by the late Joyce Scroggs, serving as its first president. She helped establish forums for candidates for county and district offices, informational workshops on ballot measures, both local, state, and nationwide, civic functions the Plumas League still performs today. We also sponsor the Nancy Lund Memorial Annual essay contest for Plumas County high school students.

This is a very exciting era for the League as we are celebrating the first female vice president elected in the U.S., as well as a large numbers of women serving terms in local, state, and national offices.

League membership is open to anyone over 18, including men, and is an excellent way to continue your education on health, census redistricting, prison reform, environmental, and immigration issues. For more information about meetings and membership, contact us at Plumas League of Women Voters, P.O. Box 1815, Quincy, CA. 95971, [email protected] or call Kathy Price (530)283-1195.