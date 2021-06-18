Highlighted Opinion Where I Stand 

Where I Stand: Historic Taylorsville Hall’s fate now in court; public’s help needed

Editor

By Ken Donnell

Chair – Board of Directors, Historic Taylorsville Hall

Dear Community Members,

Along with my fellow Board of Directors for the Historic Taylorsville Hall, Kevin Goss and Doti McDowell, I must inform you that the National Grange has filed a lawsuit to take ownership of the Historic Taylorsville Hall property away from the local community members. Despite the reality that the National Grange has not paid a single cent towards the purchase or upkeep of the Historic Taylorsville Hall, including payment of insurance and property taxes, the National Grange is successfully using the courts to remove local control of former Grange Hall properties from communities all across California. Over the coming months, as this lawsuit works its way through the Plumas Superior Court, we will provide updates about the status of this lawsuit, and the history leading to the present situation on the Hall’s Face book page, Historic Taylorsville Hall.

It is likely that the Grange will make an effort to hide the true motivations for their actions, but the simple truth is that it is all about money. As the Grange continues its attempt to claim ownership of these local properties, this lawsuit against the Historic Taylorsville Hall is the result.

At present, the deed to our property is held by the members of the Historic Taylorsville Hall through their elected Board of Directors. This is how the original deed for the property was drafted when the Historic Taylorsville Hall was first purchased from the Sons of the Golden West back in 1933. This tradition of local ownership has continued uninterrupted to the present day.

The membership and Board of Directors for the Historic Taylorsville Hall are determined to fight against the greed of the National Grange.  But we cannot succeed by ourselves.  We ask our fellow community members to help us by joining our fight against the National Grange and their high-priced lawyers to keep this wonderful asset as it was intended: of, by and for you, the community members. We welcome anyone in the community to become a member of the Historic Taylorsville Hall. We encourage anyone and everyone to utilize the Hall for activities, events and gatherings. We invite our fellow community members to be a part of the future of this wonderful place.  Also, we are holding the annual Taylorsville Rodeo Dance on Saturday, July 3, at the Historic Taylorsville Hall. Rodeo on Sunday, July 4th.

More information about membership and use of the Historic Taylorsville Hall is available from our current president, Dan Kearns. He can be reached at 949.395.3694, or by email at [email protected] .  Again, more information about the Historic Taylorsville Hall is also available on Facebook. We hope you will join us in our efforts to keep ownership of the Historic Taylorsville Hall by and for the local community.

Related Posts

June 17: Plumas Public Health announces 0 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 17, that there are zero new cases to report. The…

White Sulphur Springs Ranch celebrates milestone

Editor

  Members of the Mohawk Meadows Home Owners Association (HOA) met for their usual annual meeting Saturday, June 12.  It was…

Plumas County Sheriff backs tourism funding effort

Editor

By Victoria Metcalf [email protected] Despite a plea from Plumas County’s sheriff to fund opportunities in tourism to draw additional tax…

Fire restrictions in place on Plumas National Forest beginning today

Editor

Fire use restrictions are effective today, June 15, within the Plumas National Forest (public land), according to Chris Carlton, Forest…

Labor of Love: A new Christian community service group gets to work

Editor

Quincy residents may have noticed a large group gathered at the triangular island between Main and Lawrence Streets Saturday morning,…

June 14: Plumas Public Health announces just 1 new case

Editor

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 14, that there is just one new case to report. The health…