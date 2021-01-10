Where I Stand: Libertarian Party offers new home to disenchanted Republicans

Submitted by Gary Bryant

Chair Pro Tem

Plumas Libertarian Party

The attack on the Capitol which has left five people dead and many more injured is a tragic example of why all Libertarians affirm the rejection of political violence. The incitement of such violence by the president of the United States in an effort to overturn his electoral defeat is unconscionable and inexcusable. Let’s be clear, Wednesday’s siege on the Capitol building in DC was not about being angry at politicians or draining the swamp. It was not about government overreach.

January 6th was not just a day at the office in Congress. It was a CONSTITUTIONALLY MANDATED process to legalize the will of the people for a peaceful transition of power.

What occurred at the Capitol was a blatant assault on democracy.

As Libertarians, we often talk about the need to break up the system and fix what is broken in government, but never would we say the way to do that is to support a bombastic megalomaniac who refuses to accept that he lost an election. What good are principles of peace, self-government, non-aggression, and mutual respect if we attempt to institute them through anger, violence, and an authoritarian autocrat?

We are against the initiation of force to achieve political or social goals, which is what Trump incited that mob to try to do Wednesday. There are real grievances out there to engage, that Trump and others have obviously exploited for their own benefit.

Libertarians know better than most how pervasive corruption is in the system. Of course our elections are a sham — the intensely polarized ruling class our forefathers warned us about has created a corrupt establishment that keeps all but the most connected, most wealthy, and generally the most extreme candidates from gaining traction. However, none of those extremist Trump supporters, fueled by his dangerous rhetoric over the last four years, are up in arms that the Libertarian presidential nominee was forbidden from the debate stage (despite winning ballot access in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam). They are mad instead that their candidate lost — and they sought to use destruction of property and violence to get their way.

Members of the Libertarian Party sign an oath not to initiate the use of violence or force to enact our political or social will on others. We understand that we must fight the system strategically and not brutally. Just as we opposed the destruction caused by rioters around the country last summer in the name of virtuous causes, we adamantly oppose this use of force to usurp an election of the people, by the people, and for the people.