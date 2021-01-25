Where I Stand: We are building trails to grow our economies

By the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship

The Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship is partnering with the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, National Forests, cities and counties to develop a regional Connected Communities Trails Master Plan. Together, community members, land managers and local government agencies will create a Trails Master Plan with a vision to enhance recreation on public lands, preserve and celebrate the character of mountain communities, create new opportunities for economic prosperity and contribute to shared stewardship, all benefiting economically disadvantaged communities in Plumas, Sierra, Butte and Lassen Counties.

Your support will shape the future of The Lost Sierra

Local support is instrumental in the success of The Connected Communities plan. We are asking for letters of support from local residents and business entities for our Connected Communities Plan. We will use these letters to show the levels of support to grant programs, government agencies and land managers. The more support we can show the bigger the impact we will have on the communities. Any feedback is welcome, but the more unique each letter of support is the more of an impact it will have. Our goal is to create a united voice to speak for our land and our economies.

Your local knowledge is needed

We want to engage community members in the planning process and get an understanding of where and how community members use local trails and where they would like to have additional access to surrounding public lands. Please take 2-3 minutes to fill out an electronic survey. Your response will be extremely helpful in our planning process. Link to Connected Communities survey – https://sierratrails.org/connected-communities/

The Lost Sierra Connected Communities plan will:

Plan a world-class trail system connecting the “Main Street” of 15- northern Sierra communities: Loyalton, Sierraville, Sierra City, Downieville, Quincy, Graeagle, Portola, Taylorsville, Greenville, Chester, Westwood, Susanville, Jonesville, Truckee and Reno.

Provide a repeatable process through project documentation and storyboarding for how communities can partner with land managers and local government agencies to develop sustainable recreation and economic resources on public lands.

Support severely disadvantaged communities through recreation-based economic growth, new business opportunities and local job creation.

GIS Map and show designated types of use on existing trails and roads connecting communities, campgrounds, fire lookouts, lakes, streams and other points of interest.

Showcase the headwaters of the Yuba and Feather Rivers, which are critical watersheds delivering more than 65% of California’s clean drinking water.

Attract individual adventure seekers and families to mountain communities looking for high quality of life and a lifestyle tied to the outdoors.

Bring visitors into towns for services and accommodations, and allow residents to easily access the surrounding public lands (without the use of a vehicle) via a “Main Street Trailhead”

Timing of the Lost Sierra Connected Communities is Critical:

The Plumas, Tahoe and Lassen Forests are in the process of updating their Forest Land & Resource Management Plans, all of which are nearly 30- years old and have no mention of “trails” or “recreation” as a type of use or resource.

The U.S. Forest Service, National Strategy for Sustainable Trail Systems identifies the need to plan, maintain and construct trails with partnerships.

The U.S. Forest Service, 10-Year Sustainable Trail Stewardship Challenge specifically identifies the need to complete Trail Master Plans on each forest.

Your letter should include:

Company or organization letterhead

Your name and contact information

Why you support the project

Other pertinent details about your history/experience in the Lost Sierra

Please sign your letter, and if possible, please provide the letter via email in pdf format.

Letters can be mailed to:

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship

550 Crescent Street

Quincy, CA 95971

Now is the time to make your voice heard. Thank you for your time and effort.