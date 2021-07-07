Where We Stand: Historic Taylorsville Hall gives thanks and tells of plight!

The Historic Taylorsville Hall would like to thank everyone for making their Independence Day

Dance on Saturday night July 3rd was so wonderful and such a huge success. The turnout was great! It was so awesome to see the floor bouncing like it used to and packed with good folks, having a good time!

Special thanks are given to the volunteers who made this event happen – Laura Kearns, Ken Donnell, Kevin Goss, Aaron McPherson, Irene Bellingham, Jene Sauders, Cindy Giese, Christie Simms and Terry and Sherilyn Schwartz. Without supporters an event like this would not be possible.

On the other hand, the 501c3 non-profit continues the battle with the Grange Organization which seeks to use the legal system to steal this property from local ownership, as they have from other small communities already. The group is looking for anyone interested and willing to help fight to keep the building and hope these people will reach out to the Historic Taylorsville Hall.

One way to assist is to become a member of the Historic Taylorsville Hall or to rent the facilities and/or chairs and tables. To do any of these, call or email Laura Kearns at (530)284-9980 or email [email protected]

Membership prices range from $40 for individuals to $100 for non-profit community organizations. Rentals serve private parties to organizations or school and official meetings. Prices are reasonable, so anyone with an event coming up should call for prices and details! All proceeds go to maintaining and operating the Hall. Again, the non-profit status makes rental and memberships tax deductible.

The Historic Taylorsville Hall board sure appreciates everyone for making this community such a wonderful place to serve, and they look forward to involving more community members.