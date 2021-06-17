White Sulphur Springs Ranch celebrates milestone

Members of the Mohawk Meadows Home Owners Association (HOA) met for their usual annual meeting Saturday, June 12. It was not usual, however, that the meeting was held outdoors and for the first time ever it was held on the new deck at White Sulphur Springs Ranch (WSSR). The food was catered and the participants brought their own chairs, but the panoramic view of the Mohawk Valley was free for all who attended.

It was a first for the Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC), not only because it was the first community event since the pandemic but also because it was the first utilization of the beautiful new deck, just recently completed. Eventually the deck will be the focus of an amphitheater, with terraced seating. It was built by volunteers with material donated by local and Reno businesses. The new deck is an important addition to the facilities at WSSR. It will see some beautiful weddings, important lectures and great entertainers. The full story is on the website, www.WhiteSulphurSpringsRanch.com.

HOA attendees could also avail themselves of house tours and short nature hikes to the pond uphill from the deck site. If this sounds attractive for other community organizations call MVSC president Mark Cowan at 510-604-0713 for more information. The MVSC depends on support from member volunteers and members of the community at large. Well over a thousand hours a month are put in by dedicated volunteers that build and restore this historic property at the head of the Mohawk Valley. Volunteers and members invite the community to join the effort and form new social bonds.