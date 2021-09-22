Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council presents a big check to representatives of the Common Good Community Foundation. From left, Carol Snow, secretary; and Colleen McKeown, founder and president of the CGCF; and MVSC volunteers, Tim Buckhout, Mark Cowan, Janet Reihsen and Nancy Meyers. Photo by John Lullo
Highlighted News 

White Sulphur Springs writes a big check for fire victims

Editor

By John Lullo

Special to Plumas News

The volunteers of the Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC) put some of their own fundraising efforts on hold and made a big contribution in support of Dixie fire victims.  The MVSC are stewards of the historic White Sulphur Springs Ranch (WSSR) in Clio.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, MVSC president Mark Cowan presented a check for $23,630.27 to the Common Good Community Foundation (CGCF) specifically to aid Dixie fire victims.  The CGCF was founded in 2012 and is a non-profit, tax exempt, charitable organization designed to support programs and projects in Plumas County.  The Dixie fire relief fund was established on Aug. 7, 2021, and to date over $180,000 has been raised.

Advertisement

The funds donated by the WSSR were raised from a raffle held at the Graeagle Craft Fair, an online crusade via the website, donations by the vendors at the Fair and contributions from Mountain Hardware & Sports in Blairsden.  The check was presented to CGCF president Colleen McKeown, and CGCF secretary Carol Snow, at the front door of the old ranch house.

Cowan said, “This is what can happen when our members, our families and our friends and neighbors come together to help people in times of need.”

The MVSC is dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of the WSSR. The ranch was designated as an historic property in the Plumas County General Plan of 1983.  Great progress has been made since the MVSC was formed in 2009.  For information about the history of the ranch, fundraising and membership opportunities, go to the website at www.WhiteSulphurSpringsRanch.com

Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council presents a big check to representatives of the Common Good Community Foundation. From left, Carol Snow, secretary; and Colleen McKeown, founder and president of the CGCF; and MVSC volunteers, Tim Buckhout, Mark Cowan, Janet Reihsen and Nancy Meyers. Photo by John Lullo

Advertisement

 

 

 

Related Posts

Supervisor raises concern about COVID response

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected] District 1 Supervisor Dwight Ceresola usually doesn’t say much during the Plumas County Board of Supervisors…

Plumas Public Health unveils flu clinic schedule

Editor

Yes, it’s that time of the year again. Football, fall colors and flu shots. The Plumas County Public Health Agency…

County keeps contract with Wildlife Services in budget

Lauren

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] The Plumas County Board of Supervisors discussed the option of keeping the USDA Wildlife Services contract…

Sheriff’s Blotter: For Sept. 20

Editor

  Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No…

League essay contest challenges students on mandatory vaccinations

Editor

Vaccinations: Should they be mandatory?   Plumas County students are invited to weigh in on these and related questions in…

Monday garbage pickup won’t happen til Saturday in Quincy

Editor

Waste Management customers in the Quincy area hauled their garbage to the curb Monday for pickup. But that never happened….