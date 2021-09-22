White Sulphur Springs writes a big check for fire victims

By John Lullo

Special to Plumas News

The volunteers of the Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC) put some of their own fundraising efforts on hold and made a big contribution in support of Dixie fire victims. The MVSC are stewards of the historic White Sulphur Springs Ranch (WSSR) in Clio.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, MVSC president Mark Cowan presented a check for $23,630.27 to the Common Good Community Foundation (CGCF) specifically to aid Dixie fire victims. The CGCF was founded in 2012 and is a non-profit, tax exempt, charitable organization designed to support programs and projects in Plumas County. The Dixie fire relief fund was established on Aug. 7, 2021, and to date over $180,000 has been raised.

The funds donated by the WSSR were raised from a raffle held at the Graeagle Craft Fair, an online crusade via the website, donations by the vendors at the Fair and contributions from Mountain Hardware & Sports in Blairsden. The check was presented to CGCF president Colleen McKeown, and CGCF secretary Carol Snow, at the front door of the old ranch house.

Cowan said, “This is what can happen when our members, our families and our friends and neighbors come together to help people in times of need.”

The MVSC is dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of the WSSR. The ranch was designated as an historic property in the Plumas County General Plan of 1983. Great progress has been made since the MVSC was formed in 2009. For information about the history of the ranch, fundraising and membership opportunities, go to the website at www.WhiteSulphurSpringsRanch.com

Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council presents a big check to representatives of the Common Good Community Foundation. From left, Carol Snow, secretary; and Colleen McKeown, founder and president of the CGCF; and MVSC volunteers, Tim Buckhout, Mark Cowan, Janet Reihsen and Nancy Meyers. Photo by John Lullo