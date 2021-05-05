Whitehawk Restaurant reopening

Whitehawk Restaurant, at 985 Whitehawk Dr., Clio, CA 96106, has announced it is reopening for the 2021 season starting on Friday, May 14. Happy Hour 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Dinner 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., 6 days a week, closed Tuesdays. For reservations and more information, call 530-836-4985.