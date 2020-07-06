Wildfire Preparedness Town Hall tomorrow, July 7

July 6, 2020

Fire season is here and the Plumas County Office of Emergency Services (OES) is partnering with local fire authorities to host a virtual Plumas County Wildfire Preparedness Town Hall on Tuesday, July 7 from 6: 30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via zoom. The community is invited to hear information about Wildfire Season 2020; how to prepare your home for wildfire, how to create your family evacuation plan, and what each of us can do to practice fire safety to help our fire response agencies be safe and effective in their firefighting efforts.

Plumas County Office of Emergency Services will be moderating the event with local fire agency representatives participating in the event including the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, US Forest Service – Plumas National Forest, CALFIRE, Quincy Fire Protection District and the Plumas Fire Safe Council.

What: Plumas County Wildfire Preparedness Town Hall

When: Tuesday July 7, 2020

Time: 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Live zoom event link:

Click the link below to register for the Town Hall webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_txfrgw-1RsqlGzgXiDY7Qw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.