Winter storm warning for Western Plumas begins tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Western Plumas County/Lassen Park from 7 p.m. this evening, Feb. 1 through 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Heavy snow is forecast with possible total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches and localized amounts of up to 2 feet expected. The majority of the snow is expected above 5,000 feet. Travel will be difficult with chain restrictions and significantly reduced visibility expected.