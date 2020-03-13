Winter storm warning issued for Plumas County

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, advising that a significant winter storm will impact Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and Eastern Plumas County and Sierra County from 5 a.m. Saturday, March 14 through 11 a.m. Monday, March 16. Heavy snow is expected with winds gusting to 60 mph.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 feet above 4000 feet, with locally high amounts possible. Local accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible down to around 2500 feet.

Downed trees and power outages are possible.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible in all areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511. You can also click here for more information.