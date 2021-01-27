Winter storm warnings continue through Friday morning

While communities across Plumas County saw snow in varying amounts, for the most part they survived unscathed. Power remained on and the roads remained open (though Highway 70 was closed for a three-hour period overnight due to a downed tree.)

Periods of heavy snow are expected to continue through Thursday morning for the area with some strong wind still possible.

A winter weather warning has been issued for Western Plumas County/Lassen Park through 2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29. Heavy snow is forecast with possible total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 feet and localized amounts of 5 to 7 feet above 4,500 feet. Travel will be very difficult to impossible, including during the morning commute on Wednesday. Damage to trees and power lines is possible.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Eastern Plumas and Sierra counties remains in effect until 4 am. Friday, Jan. 29. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches; except 10 to 20 inches in the Sierra Valley and 2 to 4 feet in the Yuba Pass and Lakes Basin Recreation Area. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to heavy snow and whiteout conditions Tuesday evening through Thursday night.

For the latest road conditions call Caltrans at 1- (800) 427-7623

Or go to https://roads.dot.ca.gov/

Another storm is trending Monday into Tuesday with mountain snow, valley snow or rain, and strong winds is expected. Pacific wet-storm door then looks to close somewhat abruptly with high pressure building off the coast.