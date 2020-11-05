Winter Storm Watch begins Friday morning

Enjoy the weather Thursday, Nov. 5, because it’s about to change dramatically.

The National Weather Service is predicting the first winter storm of the season with a Winter Storm Watch going into effect from 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6, through 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.

The storm will bring periods of light to locally moderate snow to the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada and mountains of western Plumas County. Snow levels fall to 4,000-5,000 feet early Friday night. There may be a brief break in precipitation by Saturday afternoon, before possible heavier additional snow moves through Saturday night through Sunday.

Mountain travel delays, chain controls, and slippery road conditions are possible, especially during the overnight hours.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 12 inches, are possible.