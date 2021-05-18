News 

Winter weather advisory issued for portions of Plumas County

Editor

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for a late season weather system that will bring a quick period of moderate mountain snow showers to the southern Cascades and northern Plumas County mountains, especially around Lassen National Park, late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. The advisory includes Western Plumas County.

The heaviest snow is expected for elevations above 4,500 to 5,000 feet, with lighter accumulations possible down to 3,500 to 4,000 feet from 11 p.m. Wednesday night through 11 a.m. Thursday morning. Campers and hikers, especially around Lassen National Park, should prepare for winter conditions. Mountain travel impacts are possible, including chain controls, travel delays, and lower visibility due to winds.

