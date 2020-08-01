Woodcutter reported missing in Quincy/American Valley

Today, Aug. 1, at 7 a.m., the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a report of an overdue party. The reporting party stated Jay Hall, 59, left his home in East Quincy around 6 a.m on July 31 to go woodcutting at an unknown location around the Quincy/American Valley area. Jay has been entered into the Missing Persons System.

Jay is described as a white-male-adult with white/gray hair and a long white/gray beard. Jay is driving a two-tone, brown, 1990 Ford F-250 with wood racks bearing California License plate 3Z39328. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jay please contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 530-283-6300.