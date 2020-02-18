Workshop for OHV grant comments scheduled

The public is invited to an open house on Monday, Feb. 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to provide comments and ask questions on the grant applications that the Plumas National Forest (PNF) will be submitting for Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) Cooperative Funds through the State of California State Parks 2019/2020 grant cycle.

The OHV Grants Open House will be held at the Plumas National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 159 Lawrence St. in Quincy.

The PNF is developing preliminary proposals for the California Off Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division with an emphasis on road and trail maintenance, development of an OHV trailhead, and restoration of both non-system and system roads. Public input is welcome to help develop these proposals.

Road and trail maintenance proposals consist of maintaining and managing approximately 220 miles of National Forest System (NFS) roads and trails which provide OHV opportunities for all vehicle types, and year round access to public lands across the forest in the areas of Granite Basin, Snake Lake, Diamond Mountain, Antelope Lake, and portions of the Plumas National Forest Backcountry Discovery Trail. The proposal also includes support for the over snow program at Bucks Lake on the Mt. Hough Ranger District. For more information on these proposals, contract Craig Kusener, Plumas National Forest Roads Manager at (530) 283-7895, or by email at craig.kusener@usda.gov; or Leslie Edlund, Mt. Hough Ranger District Public Service Staff Officer at (530) 283-7620, or by email at leslie.edlund@usda.gov.

A Forest Restoration Project proposal would close and obliterate approximately 31 miles of unauthorized non-system routes and seven miles of system roads that are currently open to motorized use by full-sized 4WD vehicles. The non-system roads are located on Beckwourth and Mount Hough Ranger Districts within the project areas for four recent forest health projects (Cradle Valley, Mohawk Vista, Hayden, and Franks Valley). The seven miles of system roads are located within the Storrie Fire Watershed Improvement Project area. For more information on this proposal, contact Joe Hoffman, Forest Hydrologist, at (530) 283-7868 or by email at joseph.hoffman@usda.gov.

An OHV Development proposal would include development of a popular OHV trailhead at the top of the Mt. Hough Trail, just below Mt. Hough Lookout. Trailhead development would consist of adding an informational kiosk, a restroom facility, and picnic tables for all users to enjoy.

Once completed, the preliminary grant applications will be available on the OHMVR website on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 through Monday, June 1, 2020 for review and comment. Review the applications submitted, at http://olga.ohv.parks.ca.gov/egrams_ohmvr/user/ReviewProjects.aspx.

The public may provide electronic comments to the Plumas National Forest (applicant) by e-mailing Erika Brenzovich, Recreation and Lands Program Manager, at erika.brenzovich@usda.gov and carbon copying (cc) the OHMVR Division at ohvinfo@parks.ca.gov.

Written comments, suggestions, or letters of support for the applications can be sent to Ms. Brenzovich, at erika.brenzovich@usda.gov or 159 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

For more information about the Plumas National Forest see http://www.Facebook.com/usfsplumas or http://www.fs.usda.gov/plumas .