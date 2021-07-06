Yankee Hill accident head-on crash kills one

A 3 a.m. accident on July 5 near Yankee Hill on Highway 70 in the Butte County portion of Highway 70, closed the highway and left one person dead.

The accident happened between Rich Gulch Road and the bridge. According to the California Highway Patrol, a Mazda and a Ford Focus collided head-on for unknown reasons.

One of the drivers suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene; the other was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. Neither had passengers with them.

The incident closed the highway until about 6 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.