News 

Yankee Hill accident head-on crash kills one

Editor

A 3 a.m. accident on July 5 near Yankee Hill on Highway 70 in the Butte County portion of Highway 70, closed the highway and left one person dead.

The accident happened between Rich Gulch Road and the bridge. According to the California Highway Patrol, a Mazda and a Ford Focus collided head-on for unknown reasons.

One of the drivers suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene; the other was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. Neither had passengers with them.

The incident closed the highway until about 6 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Related Posts

Containment grows on Sugar, Dotta; some crews head to other fires

Editor

As of this morning, July 6, containment continues to grow on the Dotta and Sugar fires with no new spread…

Greenville church offers Vacation Bible School

Editor

A summer event for kids called the Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School will be hosted at Greenville So. Baptist Church…

Fire crews gain more containment on Dotta, Sugar fires

Editor

The Plumas National Forest had some good news to report this morning, July 5: The Dotta Fire is now 20…

The Fourth of July weekend in Indian Valley

Editor

By Meg Upton [email protected] Indian Valley saw two full days of events and family fun over the weekend—a sign of…

The photos of Jim McClain on display at Plumas Arts

Editor

For the months of July and August, the Plumas Arts gallery at 525 Main St. in Quincy is featuring the…

Lightning brings three reported fires to the Lassen with low risk of spread

Editor

Yesterday’s thunder storms over the Lassen National Forest brought lightning strikes and many reports of fire. In  response to multiple…