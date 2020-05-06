You can now text to 911 in Plumas County

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has begun accepting text–to–911 messages from all areas of the county. AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and US Cellular customers can now send a text (up to 140 characters) to 9-1-1 in an emergency.

Proven effective in jurisdictions throughout the U.S., text-to-911 is recognized as an excellent resource to have when cell phones are available, but speaking on the phone would put the caller in danger.

The Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) notes that Text-to-911 also allows direct access to 911 for individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities.

However, residents are reminded to call, rather than text, whenever possible to ensure that critical information can be relayed in the most efficient way possible.

How do you text to 9-1-1?

Enter the numbers “911” in the “To” or “Recipient” field

The first text to 9-1-1 should be short, include the address and the location of the emergency

Push the “Send” button

Answer questions and follow instructions from the 9-1-1 dispatcher

Text in simple words – no abbreviations or slang

Keep text messages short

When texting to 911, callers are also urged to use plain English, as emojis have the potential to be blocked and short expressions, such as OMG are not always universally understood. Currently, pictures and videos cannot be sent to 911 via text. Text to 911 cannot be sent to more than one person. Do not send your emergency text to anyone other than 911. Remember, as with all text messages, those to 911 may take longer to receive, they may get out of order, or may not be received at all. If you do not receive a text response from 911, try to contact 911 by making a call.

Please be safe and do not text and drive. Keep in mind that text-to-911 may not work in other areas of California or in other states. If text to 911 is not available in a particular location, you will get an automated bounce back message advising you to call 911.