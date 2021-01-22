You have vaccine questions; Public Health has some answers

Plumas County, as well as the rest of the state and the country, is in the throes of trying to administer a limited supply of vaccine to residents that are anxious to receive it. The county’s Public Health agency has been inundated with requests not only for the vaccine but also information about the rollout. Check out the information provided below, which is an attempt to address the most sought after information.

• There is not enough vaccine to meet the demand for vaccine across Plumas County, California or the country. Prioritizing the preservation of health care infrastructure, preventing hospitalization and death are the current state priorities for the limited supply.

• Plumas County is in process of finishing Phase 1a of vaccination which includes health care workers and residents of skilled nursing facilities.

• The County has started Phase 1b with an initial focus on educators, day care providers and 75 and older.

• Public Health is waiting for clarity from the state regarding the next priorities in group 1b. Plumas County will revise its vaccine plan to reflect the state’s intended changes.

• Due to the county’s limited vaccine supply, 75 and older is currently the priority group. In order to reach this group as well as other future groups, Public Health is working on a web-based platform for the residents of Plumas County to provide information in order to create waiting list and contact those who are eligible to receive a vaccine when the vaccine opened becomes available.

• Any current waiting list will be incorporated into this platform

• A phone number will be available to those who need assistance or do not have internet availability to access the platform

• The County is aiming to have a platform operational by first week of February

• No vaccination clinics planned at this time; waiting on more vaccines from state

• 2nd doses have begun for those in Phase 1a tier 1

• For all updated vaccine information go to the county’s coronavirus website and then select vaccine tab vaccine

• Public Health will activate a vaccination information line 530-283-6188 on Monday, Jan. 25, to assist with questions