- CHP reminds everyone it’s National Bicycle Safety Month
- May 1 Plumas COVID testing update
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Friday, May 1,…
May is National Bicycle Safety Month and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the Office…
Have you recently been laid off or unable to work due to COVID-19? Layoff assistance…
The top 100 high schools across the nation were honored April 27 for high personal…
Plumas County is the latest county joining the chorus to be released from Gov. Gavin…
By Debra Moore dmoore@plumasnews.com When Gov. Gavin Newsom added golf to the list of approved…
By Dale Knutsen Special to Plumas News Temperatures in the Lake Almanor basin were definitely…
USDA Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region, announced that most developed recreation sites will remain closed…
By Debra Moore dmoore@plumasnews.com Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include District Attorney…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Thursday, April 30,…
Plumas County Behavioral Health Director Tony Hobson and the county’s 20,000 Lives program, want the…
By Roni Java Special to Feather Publishing Co., Inc. Families, students and community members are…
As part of its continuing efforts to further mitigate wildfire risks across Northern and Central…
California’s shelter in place order is easier said than enforced, and enforcement is only getting…
It appears that calls from rural counties to be treated differently from the rest of…
By Sue McCourt, Plumas County Office of Emergency Services, Fire Prevention Specialist Looking for ways…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Wednesday, April 29,…
Mari Erin Roth Special for Feather Publishing eroth@plumasnews.com The sun is out and the snow…
By Debra Moore dmoore@plumasnews.com Chambers of commerce and merchant groups across Plumas County are working…
Plumas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon this…
Monica Potter is a licensed professional clinical counselor who works at Feather River College and…