Plumas News

Notice of Intent to Adopt Negative Declaration 679

Sierra Valley Preserve

Special Use Permit

U 2-19/20-04

181 Austin Road

Beckwourth, unincorporated Plumas County

Notice is given that Negative Declaration 679 has determined that the contemplated activities of the Sierra Valley Preserve permitted under Special Use Permit (U 2-19/20-04) will not have a significant effect on the environment.

The project is located at 181 Austin Road, unincorporated Plumas County, CA; Assessor’s Parcel Numbers (various); T22N/R14E/Secs. 1,2,6,11,12; T23N/R14E/Secs.25,26,31,35,36; T25N/R15E/Sec.30, MDM; Latitude: 39.810448/Longitude: -120.385040

The proposed project seeks to improve public access and enjoyment of the Preserve through construction of limited trails, wildlife viewing blinds, picnic areas, signage, improved parking and infrastructure, renovations to existing buildings and construction of new facilities. At the east and west entrances, proposed facilities include permanent restrooms. At the proposed Preserve headquarters entrance, improvements include removal of a dilapidated barn and large metal storage building to erect a new multi-purpose building, which will include permanent exhibits (the “Barn”), a building providing space for meetings and events (the “Shed”), and a shop/maintenance building (the “Shop”).

The Barn will include space for an office and for permanent exhibits highlighting the history, culture, geology, flora and fauna of Sierra Valley, as well as rotating exhibits. The Shed will be used for events, lectures and for hosting school groups. The Shop will include a woodshop, as well as storage for the equipment and supplies used to maintain the Preserve. A fire-damaged residence will be replaced and will provide a caretaker residence on site. A detached guest house or additional quarters located within the residence will provide housing for seasonal staff and visiting researchers.

This document is proposed to be adopted and has been filed with Plumas County Planning and Building Services. It is now available for inspection and review at:

Plumas County Planning and Building Services

555 Main Street

Quincy, CA 95971

And on the Plumas County website at: https://www.plumascounty.us/2703/Public-Notices-and-Environmental-Documents.

The review period for this document is from March 2, 2021 through April 1, 2021. Written comments concerning this document will be accepted through the last day of the review period.

A public hearing will be held on this project before the Plumas County Zoning Administrator on April 14, 2021 in the Plumas County Permit Center Conference Room, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA at 10:00 a.m.

For further information on this, contact: Rebecca Herrin at Plumas County Planning and Building Services, (530) 283-6213, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971; [email protected]