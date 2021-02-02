Area on Aging requesting proposals for services to seniors

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 3, is initiating the process of requesting proposals for services to seniors for the 2021-2025 grant years. Proposals will be accepted for the following categories: congregate nutrition, home-delivered nutrition, transportation and legal services. The Area Agency serves the 5-county area of Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Plumas and Tehama.

A workshop for interested prospective bidders has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 8, 2021at 1:00 p.m. Since it will be virtual via ZOOM, please email your intention to participate to [email protected] and you will be sent a link.

Applications may be obtained at the Bidder’s Workshop. Beginning February 15, applications may be requested between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m telephoning (530) 898-5923. The Area Agency on Aging is located at PASSAGES, 25 Main Street, Suite 202, Chico, CA.

Deadline for proposal submission is 4:30 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021.

If you have any questions about the workshop or the proposal process, please call 530-898-5923.