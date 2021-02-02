Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Area on Aging requesting proposals for services to seniors

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 3, is initiating the process of requesting proposals for services to seniors for the 2021-2025 grant years. Proposals will be accepted for the following categories: congregate nutrition, home-delivered nutrition, transportation and legal services. The Area Agency serves the 5-county area of Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Plumas and Tehama.

A workshop for interested prospective bidders has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 8, 2021at 1:00 p.m. Since it will be virtual via ZOOM, please email your intention to participate to [email protected] and you will be sent a link.

Applications may be obtained at the Bidder’s Workshop. Beginning February 15, applications may be requested between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m telephoning (530) 898-5923. The Area Agency on Aging is located at PASSAGES, 25 Main Street, Suite 202, Chico, CA.

Deadline for proposal submission is 4:30 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021.

If you have any questions about the workshop or the proposal process, please call 530-898-5923.

