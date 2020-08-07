- Vicky Kay Jernigan
- Andre Nicholas Miller-Prado
By Roxanne Vallado Executive Director, Plumas Arts The question we hear a lot is “When…
Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa and Congressman Jimmy Panetta, a Democrat, both from California, announced the…
Update, 9:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 7: Just a reminder that today at 5. p.m. is…
By Angelina Wilson Special to Plumas News The Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) governing board…
By Meg Upton [email protected] Summer isn’t over and there’s still time to cool off and…
It appears that Monday, Aug. 24, is the magic date across Plumas County, as that’s…
Every 10 years, the Census Bureau counts everyone who lives in the United States and…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, Aug. 6, that an individual from…
California State Board of Equalization (BOE) Member Ted Gaines today announced a deadline extension for…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Plumas Christian School students will return to in-person instruction in the…
Plumas County Public Health Agency reported no new confirmed cases again today, Aug. 5, and…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Following last night’s decision by the Plumas Unified School District governing…
The Lost Sierra Composite Mountain Bike Team is hosting an ice cream “anti-social” fundraiser —…
Plumas County Public Health Agency reported no new confirmed cases again Aug. 4, and the…
By Debra Moore [email protected] After listening to 90 minutes of public comment and discussing its…
PG&E announced this afternoon that it is releasing higher water flows on a one-mile portion…
The North Fire, burning 2 miles north of Hallelujah Junction, is now at 6,600 acres…
The Stump Fire, burning on the Lassen National Forest, is now 700 acres and 35…
University of California Cooperative Extension will be hosting an online workshop for private forest landowners…
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has confirmed outbreaks of adenovirus hemorrhagic disease…
Plumas County and the Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc. secured state allocated masks and hand…