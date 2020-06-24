Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Beckwourth Fire adopts preliminary budget

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

At the June 18, 2020 board meeting, the Beckwourth Fire District Board of Directors adopted a preliminary budget for the fiscal year 2020/2021. The preliminary budget is available for inspection Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 180 Main Street, Beckwourth, CA. The board of directors will meet to adopt the final budget on July 16, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the main fire station, 180 Main St., Beckwourth, CA. Any interested person may appear and be heard regarding any item in the budget or regarding the addition of other items.

