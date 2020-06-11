Bid request to replace 180,000-gallon fiber-glass pool

Central Plumas Recreation and Park District is seeking bids to replace its fiber-glass pool shell along with replacing rim tiles and coping stones. Bidders must have fiber-glass experience and a C-53 swimming pool contractor’s license. This request for bid is not to be construed as an offer, contract, of commitment of any kind; nor does it commit CPRPD to pay any costs incurred by the bidder in the preparation of its bid. Submittals must be presented no later than July 10th 2020 to:

Central Plumas Recreation and Park District

PO Box 1551

Quincy, Ca 95971

Bids received after the date will NOT be considered. For further information or to schedule an appointment please call General Manager, James Shipp at 530.283.3278 or email [email protected].