Public Notices 

Bids received for Hay and Calving Barns Project

Submitted

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that FEATHER RIVER COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT, acting by and through its Board of Trustees, in compliance with all relevant Calif. Public Works statutes , will receive up to, but not later than 3:00 p.m. on June 18, 2021, sealed Bid Proposals for the Contract for the Work generally described as HAY AND CALVING BARNS PROJECT located on the Feather River College campus located at 570 Golden Eagle Avenue, Quincy, CA 95971. Work will include but is not limited to one 47’ x 60’ manufactured steel Hay Barn and one 40’ x 60 manufactured steel Calving Barn, both are Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings. All Bid Proposals must be submitted on forms furnished by the College prior to the last time for submission of Bid Proposals and the Colleges public opening and reading of Bid Proposals. Bids will be received until and opened at 3:00 p.m. on June 18, 2021, at Feather River College, Facilities Office, 570 Golden Eagle Avenue, Quincy, CA 95971. Copies of the HAY AND CALVING BARNS PROJECT RFP and all procurements documents may be obtained on the College’s web page https://www.frc.edu/businessservices/purchasing. Project technical questions and request for other information will be submitted to Feather River College, Nick Boyd, Director of Facilities, 530-283-0202 x259, [email protected]; OR Feather River College, Tamara Cline, Business Office, 530-283-0202 x231, [email protected]

