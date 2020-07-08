Bids sought for grading, drainage improvements

INVITATION TO BID

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS SEALED PROPOSALS

SIERRA INSTITUTE FOR COMMUNITY AND ENVIRONMENT

GRADING /DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS

The Sierra institute for Community and Environment (Sierra Institute, “Owner”) will be receiving sealed bids at 4438 Main Street, P.O. Box 11 Taylorsville, California 95983, until 2:00 p.m. on July 23, 2020, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the office at the above address.

General Work Description: Project has three tasks: Phase 3A: Demolish and stockpile +/- 200 cubic yards in place concrete on grade and move additional +/- 270 cy concrete stockpiles to centralized stockpile on-site. Phase 3B: Crush +/- 1,400 cy stockpiled concrete and remove rebar. Crush to 3-inch minus aggregate fill. Remove steel rebar from site. Phase 3C: Move 3-inch minus crushed concrete fill and place +/- 1,200 cy in place compacted fill on site as noted on the plans dated June 24, 2020 by NST Engineering, Inc. titled “Grading and Drainage Plan Phase 3 for Sierra Institute”.

Owner may select overall low bidder for Phase 3 or select individual low bids from each of the three tasks under Phase 3 (3A, 3B, 3C).

Walk through is optional for all prospective bidders. Prebid conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. on July 16, 2020 at Crescent Mills site located at 15890 Highway 89, Crescent Mills, CA 95934.

Plans and specifications may be obtained at the Office of the Project Engineer, NST Engineering, Inc., 1495 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130. A copy of the bid documents may be obtained at the Engineer’s Office upon request and payment of $15.00. The amount of the payment of charged at cost and is not refundable.

The successful bidder must possess the following proper classification of Contractor’s license: General Engineering license.

The Contractor shall also furnish Certificated of Insurance, with Sierra Institute named as an additional insured, in amounts and coverage as specified in the Specifications.

This is a public works project and as such is subject to the provisions set forth in 1720 through 1861 of the Labor Code. entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Pursuant to Section 1770 and 1771 of the Labor Code, all Contractors and Subcontractors shall pay the General Prevailing Wage Rates on Public Works Contracts.

Pursuant to Section 1773 and 1773.1 of the Labor Code the general prevailing wage rated in the County in which the work is to be done have been determined but the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations. These wage rates are on file with the Sierra Institute and may be reviewed during normal working hours.

This contract is subject to the provisions of Section 223000 of the California Public Contract Code, which provides for the substitution of securities for any monied withheld by a public agency to ensure performance under a contract. The bidder’s attention is directed to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code for the specific requirements and provisions for such substitutions of securities if requested by the Contractor.

This contract is subject to State contract nondiscrimination and compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code, Section 12990.

Sierra Institute reserves the right to reject any and all bids

For more information please contact Danielle Berry, Sierra Institute Stewardship Project Manager via phone:(530) 284-1022 or email: [email protected]