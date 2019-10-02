Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 10/2/19

Estate of Tebaldi

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Harold Thomas Tebaldi Jr., aka Tom Tebaldi, decedent

Case Number PR1900031

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Harold Thomas Tebaldi Jr., aka Tom Tebaldi.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Deboarh A. Britton and David Mark Tebaldi in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: David Mark Tebaldi be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Oct. 28, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. TBD, Room: TBD, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Room 104 Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Erwin Williams, McKeman, Lanam, Bakke & Williams LLP, 55 Independence Circle, Suite 106, Chico, CA 95973, (530) 877-4961, SBN: 206908

Published CP

Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2019|

Public Notice

The State of California, Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services Public Safety Communications is proposing to construct a 62-foot tall self-supporting monopole (radio tower) at the Chester DOT Maintenance Station, 40-16-50.0 N Latitude, 121-15-00.9 W Longitude.

The State of California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services seeks comments from all interested persons on any potential significant impact the proposed action could have on the quality of the human environment pursuant to Code of Federal Regulations 47 C.F.R. Section 1.1307, including potential impacts to historic or cultural resources that are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

Interested persons may review the project application pending with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Form 854 File No. A1142831. Interested persons may comment or raise environmental impact concerns about the proposed action by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the FCC. The FCC strongly encourages all interested parties to make such filings online, following the instructions found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Paper filings can be sent to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. The Request must also be sent to the State of California, Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, by e mailing a copy to radiolicensing@caloes.ca.gov or mailing a copy to: State of California, Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Public Safety Communications 601 Sequoia Pacific Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95811-0231 ATTN: FCC Division. Requests or comments should be limited to environmental and historic/cultural resource impact concerns and must be received by November 2, 2019. This invitation to comment is separate from any local planning/zoning process that may apply to this project.

Published CP

Oct. 2, 2019|

Special Vacancy Notice

This notice is to announce a vacancy occurred on the following board: Hamilton Branch Community Services District to fill the vacancy of Christine Delucchi who has submitted her resignation effective November 1. Her term expires December 6, 2019

The remaining Hamilton Branch Community Services Board Members plan to fill the vacancy created by Christine Delucchi. The appointment will hold office until August, 2021.

In compliance with the Maddy Appointive Registry, this appointment can be made on or after October 21, 2019.

For further information on the qualifications for this position, contact the Services District office at (530) 596-3002.

Posted September 30, 2019

Signed: /s/ M.E. Roarty

General Manager

Published CP

Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2019|