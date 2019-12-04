Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 12/4/19

Estate of Mark Parsinen

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Mark Parsinen, decedent

Case Number PR19-00052

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Mark Parsinen, also known as Mark Thomas Parsinen.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Deirdre Parsinen in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Deirdre Parsinen be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Dec. 9, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Glenn W. Angers, Esq., SB#145599, 3201 Danville Blvd., Suite 275, Alamo, CA 94507; 925-838-4995.

Published CP

Nov. 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2019|

Westwood/Lake Almanor

Property Sale Peninsula Drive

File No. – 18-10988 APN – 102-111-004-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER LAKE ALMANOR COUNTRY CLUB (ASSOCIATION) COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT (LIEN) DATED 11-15-2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 12-18-2019 at 11:00 AM, Outside the East Entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, ALLIED TRUSTEE SERVICES, (Trustee) 990 Reserve Drive #208, Roseville, CA 95678, (877) 282-4991 under and pursuant to Lien, recorded 11-21-2018 as Instrument 20180006251 Book – – Page – – of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of PLUMAS County, CA, WILL CAUSE TO BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check/cash equivalent or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale) the property owned by NANCY E SEARCY, AS TRUSTEE OF THE SEARCY AND EDIE-RULIFSON REVOCABLE TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 11, 2011, situated in said County, describing the land therein: A.P.N.: 102-111-004-000 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1213 PENINSULA DRIVE WESTWOOD, CA 96137 AKA LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. File No. – 18-10988 Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the sums due under the Lien. The estimated total unpaid balance at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $15,148.73. THE PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE 90-DAY POST-SALE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION AS SET FORTH IN CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(B). Association heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the Association, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869, or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM for information, using the file number assigned to this case: 18-10988. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. DATE: November 12, 2019 ALLIED TRUSTEE SERVICES, Trustee KATHLEEN YOUNG, Authorized Signature

Published CP

Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 2019|