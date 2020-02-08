Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 2/12/20

Public Notices

WATER RATE HEARING

NOTICE OF AMENDING EXISTING RATES, FOR WATER SERVICE

On February 18, 2020 at 6 p.m., at the Hamilton Branch Fire Hall, 3791 Big Springs Rd., Lake Almanor, CA, the Board of Directors of Hamilton Branch Community Services District will hold a hearing on an ordinance amending existing rates for water service. The purpose of the hearing is to receive and consider comments from the customers of Hamilton Branch Community Services District.

The hearing will only address the water rate increase followed by a vote from the Board of Directors on Resolution #2020-001. Current rates covered by existing ordinance are available upon request. Any interested person may file written concerns with the District, and should be mailed to: Hamilton Branch CSD, 3749 Highway A-13, lake Almanor, CA 96137, before the time set for the hearing. Each written concern must contain a sufficient description to identify the property in which the signer is interested.

Published CP

Jan. 29, Feb. 5, 12, 2020|

Notice to Contractors

Calling for Bids

The Peninsula Fire Protection District requests sealed bids from qualified companies for supplying material and painting two buildings at 801 Golf Club Road. Possession of an appropriate valid California Contractor License is required for a bid to be considered. For more information on the project please contact Fire Chief Gary Pini, 801 Golf Club Road, Lake Almanor, CA 96137 or phone (530) 259-2306. Sealed bids will be received at the Fire District Administration Office, 801 C Golf Club Road, by mail or in person, no later than 12:00pm (noon) March 17, 2020. The bid(s) will be opened and awarded to the lowest/responsible bidder at the March 18, 2020 Board of Director’s meeting at 5:00pm. Peninsula Fire District reserves the right to refuse or accept any bid(s) that do or do not meet Fire District’s Budget.

Published CP

Feb. 12, 19, 26, 2020|