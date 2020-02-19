Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 2/19/20

Notice to Contractors

Calling for Bids

The Peninsula Fire Protection District requests sealed bids from qualified companies for supplying material and painting two buildings at 801 Golf Club Road. Possession of an appropriate valid California Contractor License is required for a bid to be considered. For more information on the project please contact Fire Chief Gary Pini, 801 Golf Club Road, Lake Almanor, CA 96137 or phone (530) 259-2306. Sealed bids will be received at the Fire District Administration Office, 801 C Golf Club Road, by mail or in person, no later than 12:00pm (noon) March 17, 2020. The bid(s) will be opened and awarded to the lowest/responsible bidder at the March 18, 2020 Board of Director’s meeting at 5:00pm. Peninsula Fire District reserves the right to refuse or accept any bid(s) that do or do not meet Fire District’s Budget.

Feb. 12, 19, 26, 2020

SPECIAL VACANCY NOTICE

This notice is to announce a vacancy occurred on the following board: Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District to fill the vacancy of Gary Hinshaw whose term ends on December 1, 2023.

The remaining Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District Board Members plan to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Gary Hinshaw. The appointed individuals will hold office until the next Uniform District Election.

In compliance with the Maddy Appointive Registry, these appointments can be made onn or after March 10, 2020.

For further information on the qualifications for this position, contact the District office at (530) 596-3458 or (530) 259-2306.

February 12, 2020

Date Posted Gary Pini

Signed /s/ Gary Pini

Fire Chief

Feb. 19, 26, March 4, 2020

SPECIAL VACANCY NOTICE

This notice is to announce a vacancy occurred on the following board::

Hamilton Branch Community Services District to fill the vacancy of Gary Hinshaw who has submitted his resignation effective February 6, 2020.

His term expires December 3,2021.

The remaining Hamilton Branch Community Services Board Members plan to fill the vacancy created by Gary Hlnshaw. The appointment will hold office until The next General Election

In compliance with the Maddy Appointive Registry, this appointment can be made on or after March 2, 2020.

For further information on the qualifications for this position, contact the Services District office at (530) 596-3002.

Posted February 10, 2020

M. E. Roarty

General Manager

Feb. 19, 2020