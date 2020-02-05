Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 2/5/20

Public Notices

WATER RATE HEARING

NOTICE OF AMENDING EXISTING RATES, FOR WATER SERVICE

On February 18, 2020 at 6 p.m., at the Hamilton Branch Fire Hall, 3791 Big Springs Rd., Lake Almanor, CA, the Board of Directors of Hamilton Branch Community Services District will hold a hearing on an ordinance amending existing rates for water service. The purpose of the hearing is to receive and consider comments from the customers of Hamilton Branch Community Services District.

The hearing will only address the water rate increase followed by a vote from the Board of Directors on Resolution #2020-001. Current rates covered by existing ordinance are available upon request. Any interested person may file written concerns with the District, and should be mailed to: Hamilton Branch CSD, 3749 Highway A-13, lake Almanor, CA 96137, before the time set for the hearing. Each written concern must contain a sufficient description to identify the property in which the signer is interested.

Pubic Notice

Frontier provides basic residential services for rates from $20.00-$22.00 for flat rate service. Frontier also provides basic business services for rates from $34.50-$42.50. Other taxes, fees, and surcharges may apply. Frontier offers single party service, touch tone, toll blocking, access to long distance, emergency services, operator assistance, and directory assistance. Use of these services may result in additional charges. Budget or economy services also may be available.

Frontier offers Lifeline service which is a nontransferable government assistance program that provides a $7.25 discount on the cost of monthly telephone service or $9.25 on eligible broadband or bundled voice and broadband products (where available) and is limited to one discount per household. In addition to Basic Lifeline, individuals living on federally recognized Tribal Lands who meet the eligibility criteria may also qualify for additional monthly discounts through Enhanced Lifeline and up to $100.00 toward installation fees through the Tribal Link-Up program. You may also qualify for an additional state discount where available.

If you have any questions regarding Frontier’s rates or services, please call us at 1-800-Frontier for further information or visit us at www.Frontier.com.

Public Noticie

Frontier brinda servicios residenciales básicos por tarifa fija desde $20.00 hasta $22.00. Asimismo, las tarifas de Frontier para los servicios comerciales básicos oscilan entre $34.50 y $42.50. Pueden aplicar otros impuestos, cargos y recargos. Frontier ofrece servicio para usuario único, sistema de telefonía electrónica, bloqueo de llamadas, acceso a llamadas de larga distancia, servicios de emergencia, asistencia de operador y asistencia de guía telefónica. El uso de estos servicios puede generar cargos adicionales. Frontier también pone a tu disposición servicios económicos y servicios acordes a tu presupuesto.

Frontier ofrece el servicio Lifeline, un programa gubernamental de asistencia no transferible que concede un descuento de $7.25 en el costo del servicio telefónico mensual o de $9.25 en productos elegibles de banda ancha o en paquetes de voz y productos de banda ancha (cuando estén disponibles). Estos descuentos están limitados a solo uno por hogar. Además de Lifeline Básico, los individuos que residen en tierras tribales reconocidas por el gobierno federal y reúnan las condiciones de elegibilidad exigidas también podrán acceder a otros descuentos mensuales a través de Enhanced Lifeline de hasta $100.00 en los costos de instalación mediante el programa Tribal Link-Up. En ciertos estados, también podrías cualificar para otros descuentos estatales cuando estén disponibles.

Si tienes preguntas sobre los servicios o las tarifas de Frontier o quieres obtener más información, llámanos al 1-800-Frontier o visítanos en www.Frontier.com.

