Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 7/24/19

Storage property sale

Notice of Lien Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage unit:

Unit No. A-21, Scott Higgins, P.O. Box 565, Quincy, CA 95971.

Items for sale will include a bicycle, household and miscellaneous items held in storage.

Lien Sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at 741 Main St. Chester, CA 96020.

/s/ Stacy Hudson, Storage Manager

McNeill Security Storage

Published CP

July 24, 31, 2019|

Special Vacancy Notice

This notice is to announce a vacancy occurred on the following board: Hamilton Branch Community Services District to fill the vacancy of Glen Donley whose term ends on December 6, 2019

The remaining Hamilton Branch Community Services Board Members plan to fill the vacancy created by Glen Donley. The appointment will hold office until December 6, 2019

In compliance with the Maddy Appointive Registry, this appointment can be made on or after August 12, 2019.

For further information on the qualifications for this position, contact the Services District office at (530) 596-3002.

Posted July 17, 2019

Signed: /s/ M.E. Roarty

General Manager

Published CP

July 24, 31, Aug. 7, 2019|

NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER

FOR SALE

LASSEN NATIONAL FOREST

The Panfry MP Thin Sale is located within T27N R5E Sec. 33-35, T26N R5E Sec. 1-4, 10, 13, 14, 23-26, 35 and 36, T26N R6E Sec. 6, 7, 18-20, 29-31, MDM. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Lassen National Forest, Supervisors Office 2550 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130 at 10:00 AM local time on 08/22/2019 for an estimated volume of 23,668 ton of Combined Softwood sawtimber, and 8554 ton of Combined Softwood Grn Bio Cv marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Almanor Ranger District 900 E. Hwy 36 Chester, Ca 96020: Phone (530) 258-2141 or Lassen National Forest Supervisors Office 2550 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130: Phone (530) 257-2151. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published CP

July 24, 2019|