Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 7/3/19

Public Notice

BUDGET NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Hamilton Branch Community Services District has adopted a preliminary budget for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2019. A regular Board meeting will be held at the District Office on Wednesday, July 16, 2019 at 6 p.m. for the purpose of fixing the final budget for said Hamilton Branch Community Services District. Review of the approved budget will be available after July 17, 2019 at the District Office, 3749 Highway A-13, Lake Almanor, CA.

Signed: M. E. Roarty, General Manager

Hamilton Branch Community Services District

Published CP

June 26, July 3, 10, 2019|