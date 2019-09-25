Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 9/25/19

NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER

FOR SALE

LASSEN NATIONAL FOREST

The Panfry MP Thin Reoffer Sale is located within T27N R5E Sec. 33-35, T26N R5E Sec. 1-4, 10, 13, 14, 23-26, 35 and 36, T26N R6E Sec. 6, 7, 18-20, 29-31, MDM. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Lassen National Forest, Supervisors Office 2550 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130 at 10:00 AM local time on 10/24/2019 for an estimated volume of 23,668 ton of Combined Softwood sawtimber, and 8,554 ton of Combined Softwood Grn Bio Cv marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Almanor Ranger District 900 E. Hwy 36 Chester, Ca 96020: Phone (530) 258-2141 or Lassen National Forest Supervisors Office 2550 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130: Phone (530) 257-2151. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published CP

Sept. 25, 2019|