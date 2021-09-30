Chester utility district/fire seeking sealed bids for vehicles

DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT

Chester Public Utility District / Chester Fire Department is inviting sealed bids for the sale of vehicles to be sold “as is”. Please do not call the district office for vehicle information. All known vehicle information is listed below.

PROJECT AND LOCATION

Vehicle is available to be seen in person the week of October 4, 2021 during regular business hours (8:00-4:30 Monday-Friday). Test drives will not be allowed. Vehicle may be viewed at: 251 Chester Airport RD. Chester CA 96020. Sealed bids are due no later than 4:30 P.M. on Friday, October 15, 2021, to the receptionist at the district office, 251 Chester Airport RD. Chester CA 96020. Any bids received after the time and date specified will be rejected. Any bids delivered to a location other than the purchasing address will be rejected. Faxed bids will not be accepted.

SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS:

Bidders must submit a bid including name, address, phone number and bid in dollar amount. All submissions must be signed and dated, please write legibly. To submit your bid place your bid in a sealed envelope, write on the envelope “Chester Public Utility District / Chester Fire Department Vehicle Auction” write the vehicle number (see below) in the upper right corner of the envelope. All submissions must be received by the District no later than 4:30 P.M. On Friday, October 15, 2021.

NOTIFICATION OF AWARD:

Award will be made to the highest bidder. If you decide that you do not want a vehicle after you are contacted that you are the highest bidder, you will be banned from bidding on district auctions for a period of not less than five years.

REMOVAL DATE:

Vehicles must be removed from Chester Public Utility District / Chester Fire Department Property within ten (10) business days notification of award and full payment.

PAYMENT SCHEDULE:

The successful bidder shall present a certified check/cashier’s check issued to the Chester Public Utility District / Chester Fire Department for the total amount of the awarded vehicle before receiving the title, keys and vehicle.

RIGHTS RESERVED BY OWNER:

The Chester Public Utility District / Chester Fire Department reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, and to negotiate the terms and conditions of all or any part of the bid as determined to be in the best interest of the district in its sole discretion.

QUESTIONS:

Questions should be emailed to Captain Christopher Dean at: [email protected]

Vehicle #1:

2002 Chevy 2500

VIN: 1GBHK24U422267554

Mileage: 99,624

Vehicle #2:

2008 Ford Expedition

VIN: 1FMFU16578LA59351

Mileage: 139,200

Vehicle #3:

2000 Ford Econoline Ambulance

VIN: 1FDSS34F7YHA91070

Mileage: 105,530