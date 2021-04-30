Chester utility district seeks proposals from propane suppliers

Propane Gas Providers: The Chester Public Utility District (CPUD) is requesting proposals for supplying propane gas to various sites within the District boundaries. The District has a total of 6 sites with various size propane storage tanks. The sites: Drinking Water Wells # 1,2,3 and 5, also Martin Ranch Sewage Lift Station and the CPUD Administration / Fire Department Building. CPUD would like service to begin July 1, 2021. Sealed written bids are to be mailed to CPUD PO Box 503 Chester, Ca. 96020 or dropped off at the CPUD Administration Building located at 251 Chester Airport Rd. Envelopes must be clearly marked, “CPUD Propane Proposal”. Bids will be accepted until 2:00pm on Monday, May 17th, 2021. It is anticipated that the CPUD Board of Directors will award the bid at the May 18th, 2021 Regular Board Meeting. For more information regarding CPUD operations, contact General Manager Allan Homme at 530-258-2171.