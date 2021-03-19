CPUD Finance Committee to meet
AGENDA FOR A MEETING OF THE FINANCE COMMITTEE OF THE CHESTER PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT
Date of Meeting: March 23, 2021
Time of Meeting: 10:00am
Place of Meeting: Chester Public Utility District Building
251 Chester Airport Rd
Chester, California
Public Members to attend by Conference Call:
1-978-990-5000 Access Code: 352713
Call to Order:
- Pledge of Allegiance
Public Comment: Agenda items.
The chairperson or presiding officer shall have the exclusive authority to recognize speakers from the public.
Although there is no time limit, comments are respectfully requested to be within 3 minutes per speaker per agenda item.
Review and Assess the Financial Condition of the District
Adjournment
Chester Public Utility District
Date: 3-19-2021
By: Cheryl Johnson, Clerk to the Board
POSTING
This agenda was posted on the front window of the office of the Chester Public Utility District located at 251 Chester Airport Rd., Chester, California, at the Chester Post Office, and at Chesterpud.org on March 19, 2021 11:00 am by the undersigned.
/s/ Cheryl Johnson
This agenda was emailed to the Plumas News Editor.
Cheryl Johnson, Clerk to the Board