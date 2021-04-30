CPUD requesting proposals for auditing services

The Chester Public Utility District (CPUD) is requesting proposals to perform audit services by a Certified Public Accounting firm, for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021. The audit shall be performed according to Governmental Accounting Standard Board protocols and submitted electronically to the California State Controller’s Office when appropriate. The proposal shall contain the minimum following information:

The work tasks necessary to complete the audit

The time frame to complete the audit

Total cost to complete the audit

Previous work history related to the preparation of governmental business audits

Listing of the staff and their qualifications that will work on the audit

Proposals will be accepted until 2:00pm, May 17th, 2021. Mail the proposal to Chester Public Utility District, PO Box 503, Chester CA. 96020. If you need more information, please call the CPUD Office at 530-258-2171. It is anticipated that the CPUD Board of Directors will award the bid at the Regular Board Meeting, May 18th, 2021.