Delinquent water charges on tonight’s Greenhorn agenda

Pursuant to the California Government Code Section 6115(b), the Greenhorn Creek Community Services District will conduct a public hearing during the District’s Board of Director’s Regular Meeting scheduled on Thursday, July 16, at 6 p.m., held at the Greenhorn Fire Station, 2049 Red Bluff Circle, Quincy, CA 95971. The Board of Directors will review, discuss and adopt the Delinquent Water Charges and Penalties Report which will be submitted to the Plumas County Tax Collector for collection via the Secured Taxes Property statements. The July 2020 Board of Directors Agenda is available prior to the meeting at http://www.greenhorncsd.org/csdagendas.html