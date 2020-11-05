- COVID-19 funding might be available for Plumas businesses
- Tom Farnworth
Fall’s first real cold front is forecast this week for Northern California and it’s expected…
Sunday afternoon, Nov. 1, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office received a report of “a mountain…
Plumas County businesses affected by COVID-19 might be eligible to collect part of $100,000 should…
Enjoy the weather Thursday, Nov. 5, because it’s about to change dramatically. The National Weather…
Plumas County Public Health announced this afternoon, Nov. 4, that it received notification of four…
By Debra Moore [email protected] The day after the election, Kathy Williams, the Plumas County’s Clerk-Recorder…
Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among children in the United States,…
By Debra Moore [email protected] It’s expected that Plumas County will be placed into the orange…
Plumas County voters elected a new supervisor, returned an incumbent supervisor to office for another…
By Michael De Lasaux Quincy Library Group member Although it’s been nearly 10 years since…
This holiday season local merchants are joining together to make it even easier to shop…
Highway 32 was closed at Highway 36 and Butte Meadows this morning due to an…
By Debra Moore [email protected] It’s Election Day in Plumas County and with 75.12 percent of…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that it received notification of a positive COVID…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Joceyln Cote and her family are now living through week three…
The Seneca Healthcare District announced today, Nov. 2, that one of its employees tested positive…
Last Friday Plumas County Clerk Kathy Williams predicted that by Monday, Nov. 2, at least…
Christian Miranda, 20, of Quincy, was driving a 2003 Ford Escape on Mt. Hough Road,…
By David Hollister Plumas County District Attorney As Election Day draws near, I am reminded…
A group of local elves — Cindy Lou Who, Ralphie, Scott Farcus, Buddy, Jovie and…
By Mari Erin Roth The outdoor fires are gone for now and a winter chill…